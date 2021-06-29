News18 Daybreak | NIA Takes Over Probe Into Jammu Airport Attack Triggered by Drones; China's Zhurong Rover Captures Mars Landing

Covid-19: India Records 37,566 New Cases, 907 More Deaths

The single-day rise in fresh cases was recorded below 40,000 after 102 days, bringing India’s Covid-19 infection tally to 3,03,16,897, while the daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. India saw 37,566 new cases being reported in a day, while the Covid-19 death toll rose to 3,97,637 with 907 daily fatalities, the lowest in 77 days.

NIA Takes Over Probe Into Jammu Airport Attack Triggered by Drones, Pakistan’s Role Under Scanner

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into Sunday’s Jammu airport attack triggered by drones in which two people were injured.

Maharashtra: Lightning Kills Boy, Injures 3 After They Climb Tree for Mobile Network

A15-year-old boy was killed and three other minors injured when lightning struck them after they climbed up a tree in search of mobile phone network in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal’s Free Power Promise in Punjab to Electrify Poll Battle as Akali Dal, Congress Face Public’s Ire

Arvind Kejriwal’s promise of free power in Punjab on Tuesday on the lines of Delhi addresses a troubling poll issue in the northern state where consumers have been paying high electricity bills and are upset on this count before elections, both with the former Akali Dal-BJP regime as well as the Congress government.

China’s Zhurong Rover Captures Mars Landing, Sends Back Otherworldly Sounds from Red Planet

China has released landing process footage from its Zhurong rover as well as video and sounds of the vehicle roving on Mars. Footage of the entry, descent and landing shows the deployment of a supersonic disk-gap-band parachute, separation of the backshell, followed by powered descent, a hazard-avoidance hover phase and landing, SpaceNews reported on Sunday.

Spain Encourages Cycling to Promote Mobility, Tourism and Healthy Lifestyle

The Spanish government recently unveiled a national strategy for the promotion of cycling, as part of a broader recovery plan dedicated to mobility. In the coming years, efforts will be made to create low-emission zones and pedestrian areas, aswell as to encourage cycling and the development of dedicated infrastructure.

Industry Has Realised I Can Play the Central Character, Says Shefali Shah

Her recent script choices have helped directors see her in a different light, says actor Shefali Shah who believes the industry has now started trusting her with headlining projects, which wasn’t the case earlier.

