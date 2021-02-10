News18 Daybreak | Modi-Biden Phone Call: What Was Unsaid is Perhaps More Important Than What Was Said and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Modi-Biden Phone Call: What Was Unsaid is Perhaps More Important Than What Was Said

So Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden finally had their first telephonic interaction after the US President’s inauguration, late Monday night. The readouts shared by both the State Department and the MEA point to the topics touched upon. Both the statements refer to two very important issues which figured prominently in the talks; climate change and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Struggles to Hold Back Tears in RS as He Recounts 2007 Attack in Farewell Speech

After over two decades of service and powerful debates, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress stalwart, Ghulam Nabi Azad, signed off from the Upper House in a poignant speech, leaving Parliamentarians emotional. Azad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a rare passionate moment as the latter broke down while bidding adieu to the Congress leader, while recollecting a tragic incident of terrorism at a time when both the politicians were serving as Chief Ministers in the respective states – Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat.

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Shahnawaz Hussain and Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Among Those Sworn in

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet on Tuesday, 80 days after the alliance resumed power in November last year. BJP national spokesperson and former Union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, who got elected to the Bihar legislative council last month, was the first to be administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan for the much-awaited cabinet expansion.

PM Modi Likely to Reply to President's Address in Lok Sabha Today; Rahul Gandhi May Speak Later

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha today. The discussion on the President's motion of thanks was taken up by the lower House of Parliament on Monday. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply, the first speaker on Budget discussion during the day would be former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Story continues

No Coronavirus Deaths Reported from 15 States, UTs in the Last 24 Hours: Centre

Seven states and UTs have reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the last three weeks, while 15 have not registered any such fatality in the past 24 hours, the Centre said on Tuesday, underlining that from the pandemic point of view consistent gains are being made in terms of declining new cases and casualities. The Centre, however, noted that the last national serosurvey findings have shown that over 70 per cent of the population is still susceptible to the disease.

Uttarakhand Tragedy: Two Policemen Among 32 Dead; Boulders Hamper Rescue Mission in Tunnel Where Over 30 Workers Have Been Stuck Since Sunday

Five more bodies of the around 170 missing in the Uttarakhand disaster were recovered from the debris in Raini village on Tuesday, while rescuers worked through tonnes of muck and slush to rescue more than 30 workers trapped in a tunnel at a power project site in Tapovan, State Emergency Control Centre said. Two policemen deployed at the plant are among the deceased.

Trump Impeachment: Everything You Need to Know as US's Most Controversial President Faces Trial For Second Time

“And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore." What Donald Trump may have intended for to be a passionate, historic speech has now pegged him on the other side of history - he's become the first US president to be impeached twice. Trump's words at a rally near the White House on January 6 are being directly blamed for the events that occurred soon after, when a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying then-President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Trump was impeached on January 13 by the US House on a single charge of “incitement of insurrection.”