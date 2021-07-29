News18 Daybreak | Mamata Calls on Sonia Gandhi in Big Show of Opposition Unity; Cloudburst Hits Amarnath Shrine in Kashmir

‘Hum Akele Kuch Nahi’: Mamata Calls on Sonia Gandhi in Big Show of Opposition Unity; Rahul Present

Even as she remained ambivalent on the Opposition’s face to take on the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi today while powering through a packed schedule in a bid to resurrect a united Opposition to take on the BJP juggernaut in the 2024 general elections. Sources said Rahul also attended the meeting. “Hum akele koi kuch nahi hai (alone we are nothing). Everyone has to come on board,” she was quoted as saying after the meeting.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu Enters Quarterfinals; India Take on Argentina in Men’s Hockey

PV Sindhu booked her spot in the badminton women’s singles quarterfinals with a win over Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt. The Rio Olympics silver medallist won the contest 21-15, 21-13 in just 40 minutes. Earlier, Indian rowers, Arvind Singh and Arun Lal Jat finished 5th in their Men’s Double Sculls Final B which means they finish overall in the 11th place. Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri’s Tokyo Olympics journey also started today, the Indian is moved up to T8. -2 after Hole 7.

Cloudburst Hits Amarnath Shrine in Kashmir; HM Amit Shah Takes Stock

A cloudburst has been reported near the Holy Amarnath shrine in Kashmir on Wednesday. Authorities claimed that no loss of life or injury has occurred due to the incident yet. No yatris present at the cave at the time of the cloudburst, they said. Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet that he spoke to Manoj Sinha, lieutenant governor of J&K, regarding the incident. Shah also said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed to assess the real extent of damage.

Indian, PLA Troops Have ‘Disengaged’ in Galwan Valley, Pangong Lake: Chinese Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Tuesday said that the frontier troops of India and China have “disengaged” in the Galwan valley and Pangong lake area, two of the several friction points in eastern Ladakh where the armies of both the nations are on a standoff for over a year. The statement has come on the day when the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in India, and the official has held meetings with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. In China, Blinken’s visit to India visit is seen as the United States’ attempt to counter the growth of Beijing.

Rahul Rejects Govt Charges on Parliament Disruption, Says Opposition United on Pegasus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said the Opposition was united in demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row in Parliament in the presence of the prime minister or the home minister. He rejected the government’s charges over the disruption of Parliament and said the Opposition was only fulfilling its responsibility. He also attacked the government over the Pegasus snooping row, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit of “hitting the soul of India’s democracy”. The voice of Opposition was being suppressed in Parliament, he alleged.

‘Will Never Allow Any Force to Use Afghanistan Against China’: Taliban Assures Beijing

China on Wednesday feted Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, praising the insurgent group as an “important military and political force” in Afghanistan and asked it to make a “clean break” with all terrorist groups, especially the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) – the Uyghur Muslim militant group from Xinjiang. Amid deepening concerns here over the regrouping of the ETIM, blamed by Beijing for all the violent attacks in its volatile Xinjiang province and elsewhere in the country, Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Mullah Baradar at Tianjin and sought to prevail on him to build a “positive image and establish a broad and inclusive political structure that suits Afghanistan’s national realities”.

