News18 Daybreak | Mamata Banerjee's Security Incharge Suspended by EC, Maha Mulls Micro Lockdown in Few Districts as Covid-19 Cases Skyrocket

Cops in Charge of Mamata Banerjee's Security Suspended by EC; TMC 'Disagrees'

Vivek Sahay IPS, Director of Security, who was handling the protection detail for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she was injured while campaigning for assembly polls in Nandigram last week, has been suspended by the Election Commission hours after it ruled that the incident was more likely an accident and not an attack as claimed by the TMC.

Maha Mulls Micro Lockdown in Few Districts as Covid-19 Cases Skyrocket; Announcement Likely Today

As cases continue to rise unabated across Maharashtra, the government is likely to impose curbs in Mumbai and parts of the state today. The restrictions could include new attendance norms for offices and businesses, crowd control for religious places, and fresh rules for social events. At 1,828, Nagpur city recorded the highest number of fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, followed by 1,709 in Mumbai- yearâs highest record, 1,667 in Pune city, and 1,522 cases in Nashik.Â

AIADMK Vows to Ask Centre to Drop CAA if Voted Back to Power, Red-faced BJP Says It'll Convince Ally

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Sunday announced its election manifesto that was filled with the usual freebies. Among the over 160 announcements, the biggest surprise from the EPS-OPS-led party came on the issue of the Citizenship amendment laws. The AIADMK said it would make every effort to ask the central government to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that had seen a mass protest, especially among Muslims, across the country before the coronavirus spread.Â

BJP Fields MPs Babul Supriyo & Locket Chatterjee in Bengal, Metroman E Sreedharan in Kerala

Union Minister Babul Supriyo, former Chief Economic Advisor Ashok Lahiri, Metroman E Sreedharan, film star Kushboo Sundar as well as five sitting MPs were among the BJPâs star-studded list of candidates released on Sunday for the upcoming polls in four states. The BJP has fielded four MPs, including a Union Minister, in West Bengal, two in Kerala and its national officer bearer in Tamil Nadu. best-known faces from these states to the electoral contest, the party has raised its states in the assembly polls.

Denied Ticket, Kerala Mahila Congress Chief Resigns from Post, Tonsures Head in Protest

In an embarrassment to the Congress in Kerala, Mahila Congress President Lathika Subhash on Sunday resigned from the post following denial of Ettumannur seat to her, shortly after the candidate list for the April 6 Assembly polls was released in New Delhi. The senior leader also shaved her head sitting in the front courtyard of the party office as a mark of protest for denying a ticket.

As Bank Unions Strike against Privatisation, Here's How Services May Be Hit on Monday & Tuesday

Banking operations across the country may suffer on Monday and Tuesday as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called a nationwide strike to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders. The four-day strike (March 13-16) comes about a month after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget, announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan.

India vs England Highlights, 2nd T20I at Motera: Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli Star as India Win

Virat Kohli seals it with a six, India won easily. Ishan Kishan set it up with a terrific fifty, Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going with a cameo, and Kohli was there throughout to steer the game till the end. India level the series 1-1.