News18 Daybreak | Mamata Banerjee Appeals for Peace in Bengal, Maharashtra Covid Tally Makes New Record, Registers 14,317 Cases in 24 Hrs

Mamata Banerjee Appeals for Peace in Bengal; EC Rubbishes TMC Charge

She lay on a hospital bed, her left foot in plaster cast strung to an iron stand, but an âimmobilisedâ Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had West Bengal in ferment as supporters of her ruling TMC and rival BJP clashed over the alleged attack on her in Nandigram the day before.Â

Maharashtra Covid Tally Makes New Record, Registers 14,317 Cases in 24 Hrs; Mumbai Sees 1,509 Infections

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took its caseload to 22,66,374, a health official said. With 57 fatalities, the death toll reached 52,667, he said. On October 7 the state had reported 14,578 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined. As many as 7,193 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the total of recoveries to 21,06,400.

Treat Websites of Dailies, Channels Differently from Other Digital Publishers, News Networks Tell Centre

Days after Centre notified new rules and guidelines for OTT platforms and digital news media, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that the guidelines would bring online platforms on par with traditional media like newspapers and new channels.Â The meeting had representative from all top media organisations like India Today, Dainik Bhaskar, Hindustan Times, Indian Express, Times of India, ABP, Eenadu, Dainik Jagran and Lokmat.

With a Push From Rahul Gandhi, DMK, Congress Form Seat-sharing Pact For Puducherry Assembly Polls

The DMK and the Indian National Congress on Thursday signed an agreement to form an alliance for the Puducherry Assembly elections. According to the deal, the Congress will contest from 15 seats and the DMK from 13. The remaining two constituencies would go to smaller allies. The DMK had been internally debating going it alone in Puducherry.Â

Denmark, Norway and Iceland Suspend Use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine

Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday temporarily suspended the use of AstraZenecaâs Covid-19 vaccine over concerns about patients developing post-jab blood clots, as the manufacturer and Europeâs medicines watchdog insisted the vaccine was safe.

Taimur Ali Khan Looks Cute as a Button as He Gets Snapped Outside His Home

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Taimur Ali Khan, one of the cutest star kids and the elder son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan was spotted sporting a traditional look. Paparazzi managed to take a picture of the four-year-old who was seen in a traditional third eye drawn on his forehead.

'Question Should Have Some Logic' - Virat Kohli When Asked Ashwin's T20I Chances

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday all but ruled out R Ashwinâs inclusion in the plans for the ICC T20 World Cup unless Washington Sundar has a very poor run. Kohli explained that the team cannot have two players of the same discipline and said it was logically tough to have Ashwin in the side.