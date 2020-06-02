News18 Daybreak|Maharashtra Cases Cross 70,000-mark; Amit Shah Says 'India Doing Better Than Others'

With 2,361 new cases and 76 deaths in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra’s tally of cases reached 70,013 and the death toll rose to 2,362. While India reported its biggest single-day spike in infections and the total number reached over 1,90,500 cases and 5,394 fatalities. India’s caseload rose by 8,392 infections along with 230 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country entered unlock 1.0 phase allowing most activities across the country and limiting the lockdown only to containment zones for a month till June 30. States have been empowered to prohibit unnecessary activities and put suitable restrictions if they deem it necessary.

Another infusion: In order to give a boost to the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) decided to infuse Rs 20,000 crore into it as well as approving further change in its definition. The turnover limit for medium enterprises was revised upward to Rs 250 crore from Rs 100 crore as announced earlier.

Entry ban: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the capital’s borders would be sealed till June 8 to deter a possible spike in Covid-19 cases in the region. Kejriwal has sought suggestions from the people regarding reopening the borders with other states post-June 8. CM has also allowed salons, barbershops and all markets to remain open in the city to gradually reduce restrictions imposed due to pandemic.

In Other News

Cyclone Nisarga: Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more than Gujarat and other neighbouring states, the India Meteorological Department said. The IMD added that the depression in the Arabian Sea is slated to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' and cross north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar in Raigad district and Daman on June 3.

Made in India: Colgate toothpaste, Maybelline lipstick and Horlicks food power are among 1,000 products that will no longer be available at the paramilitary canteens across India as they've decided to sell only Swadeshi goods post an order by Union home ministry. The Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKB), the parent body that runs paramilitary canteens across India, will sell made-in-India products from June 1.

Under attack: Major US cities are on the edge right now as protests over African-American George Floyd's killing in police custody turned violent. Dozens of journalists covering these protests have reported being targeted by security forces using tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray.

‘Won’t intervene’: Russia’s Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Roman Babushkin, said his country is “of course worried about the current situation on the LAC (Line of Actual Control).” Russia as a friend of both the nations expressed concern to either or both sides, Babushkin said India and China have “dedicated, specific established mechanisms and tools” to be able to “find a way out for mutual satisfaction.” Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi-led government will not take the skirmish or compromise on it.

Global front: Globally, close to 62 lakh people have tested positive for the dreaded virus infection ever since it was first reported in China last December, while more than 3.72 lakh have lost their lives. However, close to 27 lakh have recovered worldwide. More than one million cases have been recorded in Latin America and the Caribbean, half of them in Brazil. While Italy recorded few cases in the last 24 hours since February.

On Our Specials

Befitting response: It is doubtful if anywhere else in the world soldiers of two opposing armies indulge in physical jostling, as happening between Indian soldiers and that of China in the past several years, Indian Army veteran Lt Gen (Retd) PC Katoch writes why our soldiers have been subjected to this utterly ridiculous behaviour by the People's Liberation Army (PLA)?

Stands firm: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) will not take away the citizenship of Muslims, adding that the Congress party has attempted to instigate people and the BJP is now working on clearing confusion over the issue. Congress leaders like Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad said the CAA cannot take away citizenship, “then why did their party president go to Ram Lila Maidan to instigate people to come on the road to protest it?” Shah told News 18 in an exclusive interview.

