News18 Daybreak | L-G Reverses Kejriwal Govt Order on Testing, Reserving Hospitals for Delhiites and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Story

AAP alleges 'BJP pressure' as L-G reverses Kejriwal govt order on testing, reserving hospitals for Delhiites

Another Centre vs State row brewed in Delhi on Monday after Lt Governor Anil Baijal overruled two controversial orders of the Arvind Kejriwal government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing COVID-19 test for only symptomatic patients. The AAP reacted sharply to the L-G's move, alleging that he had been pressured by the BJP which is doing "dirty politics" on the issue.

CM to be tested: Kejriwal, who is down with fever, sore throat and cough since Sunday afternoon, will undergo a COVID-19 test today. He has gone into quarantine and all his meetings have been cancelled. Officials said that the chief minister was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon and on doctor's advice he has agreed to go for the test.

Verdict on community spread: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a crucial meeting today to assess whether COVID-19 has entered the community transmission phase in the national capital. He said if community transmission was taking place in Delhi, the AAP government would have to change its strategy accordingly to deal with the situation.

In Other News

Exercising caution: As India reopened its malls and restaurants, Mizoram decided to opt for a two-week total lockdown after the state witnessed a sudden rise in the number of coronavirus cases, and West Bengal extended the lockdown in the ‘Containment Zones’ till June 30.

Maharashtra overtakes China: As India continues to add a record number of new COVID-19 cases each day, the state of Maharashtra surpassed China in total coronavirus cases on Sunday. The state had 85,975 confirmed cases as of June 7. In comparison, China had 84,191 confirmed cases as of Sunday, per Johns Hopkins CSSE.

RS poll entries: Former PM HD Deve Gowda will contest the Rajya Sabha polls. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is keen on getting him back in Parliament to take on the Modi government. Meanwhile, BJP's choices for the polls came as a surprise for many, and a disappointment for CM Yediyurappa.

Grim future: India's economy will shrink by 3.2% in the current fiscal, the World Bank said as it joined a chorus of international agencies that are forecasting a contraction in growth rate due to the coronavirus lockdown halting economic activity.

Victory over virus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was confident New Zealand has halted the spread of the coronavirus after the last known infected person in the country recovered. It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported.

On Our Specials

Usual victims: A string of news articles, closely connected, yet not seen perhaps as a whole, could be seen as a confirmation of what many experts have been trying to bring to everyone’s attention for quite some time – that COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response to it has hit women much harder than it has affected men. Suhas Munshi enlists the experiences of nurses, ASHA workers and women migrant workers to indicate that women have suffered more than men as a result of the pandemic.

Tale of two statues: They haven’t toppled this one yet, but after bringing down the statue of the 17th century slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, moves are afoot to take down the statue of Robert Clive, the East India Company adventurer who laid the foundation for British colonial rule in India. Sanjay Suri reports that two online petitions were launched on Sunday to take down the statue from the Square in Shrewsbury, and signatures crossed a thousand overnight.