News18 Daybreak | India's Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 80,000 mark; 'Forces Fully Geared to Deal with Contingencies': Defence Min on India-China Row and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Covid-19 Tally in India Breaches 49 Lakh-mark, 1,054 New Deaths Take Toll to 80,776

India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past 49 lakh with 83,809 people testing positive in a day, while 38,59,399 people have recuperated so far. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 49,30,236, while the death toll climbed to 80,776 with 1,054 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tested positive for the coronavirus.

India Walks Out of SCO Meet of NSAs after Pakistan Uses 'Fictitious Map'

India walked out of a meeting of the national security advisors of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in protest after the Pakistani representative used a "fictitious" map showing Indian territories as part of Pakistan. The meeting, which was chaired by Russia, saw National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval walk out.

In Other News

‘Not acceptable’: Briefing the Parliament about the ongoing standoff between the two militaries in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Indian Army has repeatedly foiled China's attempts to change the status quo at the LAC and that the Indian forces are fully geared and "prepared to deal with all contingencies". Meanwhile, the opposition accused the Centre of shying from discussion and walked out of the Lok Sabha.

Diplomatic channels: China's foreign ministry denied reports that Chinese troops are setting up a network of fibre optic cables at Ladakh flashpoint. China and India will remain in communication through diplomatic and military channels, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Poll gimmick? The Union Cabinet is likely to clear AIIMS for Bihar, the institute shall come up in Darbhanga, sources said. The move comes ahead of state assembly elections and recently PM Narendra Modi had praised Bihar for being the "powerhouse of the country's talent".

Accusations: President Donald Trump, in his latest shredding of political niceties, suggested that his Democratic opponent Joe Biden has taken drugs to improve his performance in debates. The Republican, who is well behind in the polls, initially insinuated during a Fox News interview that "something was strange" with what he saw as Biden's improvement during the Democratic primary season debates.

On Our Specials

Court wrap: The Supreme Court described as "insidious" and "rabid" efforts to target a particular community through TV shows. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and KM Joseph expressed deep concern on use of power and reach of electronic media to attack a particular community as it heard a petition against a TV show by a private channel on the entry of Muslims in civil services. Utkarsh Anand writes.

Plasma therapy: The central government will review the off-label use of convalescent plasma therapy soon after the results of the Indian Council of Medical Research's study of the therapy are peer-reviewed and published. ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said the body, along with the national task force on coronavirus and the Union Health Ministry's joint monitoring group, will review the issue when the trial results are out soon. Nikhil Ghanekar writes.