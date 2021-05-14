News18 Daybreak | India's 8 Covid-19 Vaccines to Be Available By year-End; Prince Harry Reveals How He Thought About Quitting Royal Life in His 20s

India’s 8 Covid-19 Vaccines to Be Available by Year-end: What Are They & How They Work

Niti Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul outlined on Thursday a plan involving eight vaccines that could help India inoculate all its citizens by the end of the year. The number is a significant jump from the two shots currently in use in India, which is faced with a devastating second wave of Covid-19.

India will have enough doses to inoculate all citizens by December, the head of the national task force on Covid-19 vaccines said on Thursday, dangling the prospect of a final victory against a virus that is now devastating homes and families across the country.

NHRC Sends Notice to UP, Bihar Over Floating Corpses in Ganga, PIL in SC Seeks SIT Probe

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of bodies found floating in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and issued notices to both the state governments.

15 More Covid Patients Die at Top Goa Hospital During ‘Dark Hours of 2-6am’, HC Told

Fifteen more COVID-19 patients died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the early hours of Thursday, the state government told the Bombay High Court, two days after 26 coronavirus patients had succumbed at the same facility here.

Oli Reappointed Nepal PM as Oppn Fails to Muster Majority to Form New Govt

KP Sharma Oli, in his capacity as leader of the largest political party in Nepal’s Parliament, was reappointed as Prime Minister on Thursday night after the Opposition parties, riddled by factionalism, failed to secure majority seats to form a new government. President Bidya Devi Bhandari reappointed CPN-UML Chairman Oli, 69, as Prime Minister, three days after he lost a crucial trust vote in the House of Representatives.

‘My Life Was a Jim Carrey Film’: Prince Harry Reveals How He Thought About Quitting Royal Life in His 20s

Prince Harry compared his royal experience to being on The Truman Show and living in a zoo. The Dutch of Sussex said during a Thursday episode of the Armchair Expert podcast that he contemplated quitting royal life on several occasions while in his 20s.

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ is Among His Worst Rated Films on IMDb

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has seemingly failed to strike the right cords with the watchers. After the movie opted for a hybrid release model, there was the option to watch it from the comfort of one’s home. However, the ratings on IMDb suggest that it did not impress those who watched it as it secured a low rating of 2.5 out of 10, becoming one of Salman’s lowest rated films.

