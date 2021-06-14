News18 Daybreak | India Registers 19% Rise in Weekly Covid-19 Deaths, Novak Djokovic Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to Lift His Second French Open

India Registers 19% Rise in Weekly Deaths; Delhi Markets, Restaurants to Open from Today

After two consecutive weeks of decline in Covid-19 deaths, India registered a 19 percent rise in the week ending on Sunday. However, the rise was mainly driven by the 12,573 backlog deaths added to the toll. The deaths in the seven days constituted half of 25,000 deaths recorded during the last seven days, making the week’s fatalities highest in the three weeks.

TRIPS Waiver, Stress on International Solar Alliance: Key Takeaways from PM Modi’s Address at G7 Sessions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the call for a TRIPS waiver for India and South Africa, a move that was supported by Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday. India has worked with South Africa and other partners at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to seek a relaxation in the norms of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement to ensure quick and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to Lift His Second French Open and 19th Grand Slam Title

Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final on Sunday. The world number one triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 over the Greek 22-year-old who was playing in his first Slam final. Djokovic is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

How Delhi Master Plan 2041 Aims To Transform Air, Water, Land In The National Capital

“Foster a Sustainable, Liveable and Vibrant Delhi”, that is the aim of the Delhi Master Plan 2041 (DMP) put out last week for the public to offer their comments and suggestions. One of the key instruments that facilitates Delhi’s development is by assessing the present condition and guiding how to achieve the desired development. Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is the anchor agency for the master plan.

Israel’s Parliament Approves New Coalition Govt, Ending PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Historic 12-year Rule

After a record 12 years under Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel entered a new era Sunday, voting in a motley coalition united by animosity towards “Bibi” and installing his one-time protege Naftali Bennett as prime minister. Sixty members of the Knesset voted in favour of the ideologically divided alliance and 59 against, with one abstention.

Milkha Singh’s Wife Dies from Covid-19, Legendary Athlete Still in ICU

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh’s Nirmal died after battling Covid-19, aged 85. Former Director of Sports for Women in the Punjab Government and former Captain of the Indian Women’s National Volleyball Team, Nirmal Milkha Singh, “fought a valiant battle till the very end”, The Milkha family said in a statement. She is survived by her husband, one son and three daughters. Her son Jeev Milkha Singh is a renowned golfer.

