News18 Daybreak | India Becomes Fourth Worst-affected Nation by Covid-19, Cases Inch Near 3 lakh-mark And Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

India overtook the United Kingdom to become the fourth most affected country by the coronavirus after recording a record daily spike in new cases. According to a tally maintained by Worldometer, India currently has 2,97,001 cases while the UK has 2,91,409. Meanwhile, India’s death due to COVID-19 rose to 8,102. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava at a press conference on Thursday said that the country is not in the community transmission stage. ICMR's statement comes amid India recording its biggest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Warriors on strike: About 300 junior doctors are protesting at Telangana’s nodal hospital for COVID-19 for the past three days demanding better facilities and more staff following an attack on their colleagues by a deceased patient’s family members. The state-run Gandhi Hospital was converted into an exclusive facility for treating coronavirus patients as the number of cases began to rise.

Lying vacant: There have been complaints of non-availability of beds or denial of treatment to COVID-19 patients in the national capital despite nearly 70 per cent of beds in five designated hospitals run by the Delhi government lying vacant, with experts attributing it to people's aversion towards state-run facilities. Lawyer and public heath activist Ashok Agarwal said infrastructure and hygiene are two main factors, and people still want to avoid government facilities.

Appeal for asylum: The central government said it has requested the United Kingdom to not consider fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's asylum plea. Last month, Mallya lost his appeals in the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to India to face money laundering and fraud charges. On May 21, the MEA had said India was in touch with the British government over Mallya's extradition after he exhausted all legal options.

'The sacred act’: A day after audio and video clips of Shivraj Singh Chouhan admitting they toppled the MP government on the instructions of the party high command went viral, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister defended his stance, saying “destroying sinners is a sacred act”. Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath, called it evidence that the BJP had dislodged them from power through a conspiracy and allegations.

Slammed: The Supreme Court termed the demand by Department of Telecom for dues of Rs 4 lakh crore in Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) from PSUs as ‘totally impermissible' and said DoT must consider withdrawing it. The bench raised questions on the demand raised by the government from the PSUs and said that its verdict in the case was misinterpreted as the issue of their dues based on AGR was not dealt with by the apex court.

Resolving peacefully: India and China are maintaining military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the eastern Ladakh row at the earliest, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said both sides have agreed to work for an early resolution to the issue in keeping with broader guidance provided by leaders of the two countries for ensuring peace and tranquillity along the border areas.

‘Don’t panic’: There is no need to panic due to the recent earthquakes in Delhi-NCR but it is vital to undertake preparedness and take precautionary measures, Director of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) BK Bansal said. There is no proven technology in the world to predict earthquakes with certainty in terms of location, time and magnitude, he added.

Living in denial? : The central government’s repeated and continuing denial of community transmission of coronavirus is futile and counterproductive to slowing down the rise in cases, epidemiologists and health experts say. Despite one of the harshest lockdowns in the world, the country is steadily inching towards the mark of three lakh cases. The decision to not make this public officially has affected messaging on the pandemic, limited testing strategies and has also allowed the government to justify the prolonged lockdown, Nikhil Ghanekar reports.

Adjudicated: Right to reservation isn't a fundamental right, observed the Supreme Court while adjudicating a clutch of cases on quota for OBC candidates in Tamil Nadu's medical colleges. The bench was categorical that nobody can claim right to reservation as a fundamental right, and hence not giving the quota benefits cannot be construed as a violation of any right. Utkarsh Anand writes, the SC bench has allowed petitioners to withdraw the petitions and move the High Court for any relief.. 

