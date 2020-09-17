News18 Daybreak | IMA Urges Govt to Treat 382 Doctors who Died of Covid-19 as Martyrs and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

IMA releases list of 382 doctors who died of COVID-19, urges govt to 'treat them as martyrs'

Taking exception to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan not mentioning the death of healthcare workers due to Covid-19 in his statement in Parliament, the Indian Medical Association on Wednesday published a list of 382 doctors who died of the viral disease and demanded they be treated as "martyrs". On MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey's statement that public health and hospitals come under states and so insurance compensation data is not available with the Centre, the doctors' body said it amounts to "abdication of duty and abandonment of the national heroes who have stood up for our people".

Govt sets up expert panel to study reports of China snooping on VIPs, assess violations of law: sources

The central government has set up an expert committee under the National Cyber Security Coordinator to study reports released earlier this week saying that a China-based company is mining data and snooping on hundreds of Indian politicians and leaders, including the Prime Minister, President, Chief Justice of India and other chief ministers. The panel will study these reports, evaluate their implications, assess any violations of law and submit its recommendations within 30 days, said sources.

In Other News

Delhi riots aftermath: Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against 15 accused in a case of Delhi riots under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and the IPC. The chargesheet filed at Karkardooma Court is over 10,000 pages.

‘Sacrifice’: With unrest among farmers growing in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal, an ally of the BJP-led NDA issued a whip to its RS MPs to vote against the farm sector bills that were tabled in Parliament. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said his party can make any sacrifice in the interest of farmers.

Long awaited: A special CBI court has fixed September 30 as the date for the verdict in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving 32 accused, including BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar. The court will deliver its verdict after 27 years.

Central Vista revamp: The Tata Projects Ltd has won the bid to construct the new Parliament building, officials said. After the CPWD opened bids for the construction of the new building, Tata Projects Ltd submitted a bid worth Rs 861.90 crore, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd quoted Rs 865 crore.

Breaching 50 lakh: India reported 90,123 new Covid-19 cases pushing the tally past the 50-lakh mark. As many as 1,290 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also tested positive and has isolated himself, and appealed to those who have come in contact with him to get tested.

On Our Specials

Curious case of coronavirus: Is there one or not? What is the second wave of the coronavirus infection? When did the first wave end if the second has started? These are questions that we may not really have the answer to. Not now, at least. While there’s no clear definition of what constitutes an epidemic wave, a wave by definition would imply a rising number of sick individuals, a defined peak, and then a decline. So has that happened in India? AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria tells Sneha Mordani.

Missed point: Walkouts from Parliament are made to make a political point. However, some walkouts miss to make the point and may, in fact, boomerang. The Congress walkout on Tuesday after the suo moto statement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is being seen as a missed point. It is a catch-22 situation for the Grand Old Party, Pallavi Ghosh writes. It does not want to be seen as opposing the government on national security. Nor does it want to add to the perception that it makes comments that are used by China or Pakistan to their benefit.