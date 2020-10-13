News18 Daybreak | FM Says No Consensus to Make up for GST Shortfall of States and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

No Consensus to Make up for GST Shortfall of States, Says FM Sitharaman after Council Meeting

The second GST Council meeting in a week, held on Monday, did not end the deadlock between opposition states and Centre, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging the states to opt for the first borrowing option. The Council, chaired by Sitharaman and comprising state finance ministers, for the third time in a row discussed the issue of funding the shortfall of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue of states. While some opposition-ruled states demanded that a Group of Ministers be set up to arrive at a decision on the mechanism for funding compensation shortfall, the BJP-ruled states, which have already opted for the borrowing option given by the Centre, are of the view that they should be given a go ahead so that they can get money quickly.

Received Intel that Bhim Army Was Funded by PFI to Disturb Harmony in Hathras: DM Tells HC

Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Lakshkar on Monday appeared before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court and pleaded that the gangrape victim was cremated at midnight to avoid violence and maintain law and order in the district. The statement further reads, “There is also strong evidence of the role of the involvement of organisations like PFI and some alleged journalists in provoking the family even after they had met the Chief Minister and all their demands were met by the government. There are also intelligence inputs of funding to the Bhim Army through PFI to disturb harmony of the state. There are also inputs about some naxal organizations who were also plotting communal riots in the state.”

In Other News

Clapback: A civil suit has been filed before Delhi High Court by four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading production houses, praying that the court direct two news channels and unknown defendants as well as social media platforms to refrain from making or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against the Hindi film industry.

Bihar polls: The BJP in Bihar expelled its nine leaders, including a sitting member of the outgoing assembly and two former MLAs, for entering the fray against official NDA candidates, mostly as nominees of the Lok Janshakti Party headed by Chirag Paswan which has raised a banner of revolt against the JD(U).

Gaganyaan mission: India's human space flight mission Gaganyaan will be "slightly delayed" owing to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic even as ISRO resumes rocket launch activities from the first week of November, space agency chief K Sivan said on Monday.

Nobel Prize: American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson won the Nobel Economics Prize for their work on commercial auctions, the Nobel Committee said. The duo was honoured "for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats," the jury said.

Bilateral trouble: As Indian and Chinese commanders meet at Chushul to resolve the Ladakh standoff, there are fresh indications that China is not interested in disengagement. Sources have said that PLA troops are being rotated at the forward areas where Indian and Chinese troops are in eyeball to eyeball confrontation.

On Our Specials

Worrying trend: Jaipur is steadily becoming a dangerous metropolitan city for members of Scheduled Castes over the years, latest data provided by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows. In 2019, the state capital of Rajasthan was the most dangerous among the 19 big metropolitan cities of India, reporting the biggest share of crimes committed against Dalits in the country – 20%. In 2018, Jaipur’s percentage share was 13.4%, while in 2017 it was a mere 6%. Read Suhas Munshi’s report.

Mumbai power cut: A major grid failure caused a widespread power outage in Mumbai and surrounding areas on Monday, the first such blackout in more than two years that stranded thousands of train passengers and delayed college exams. As people struggled and worried after the outage, questions of why and how electricity cuts take place, came to mind. Is India reliable in terms of its electricity supply, and what are the various reasons behind power outages? The queries gain significance as the ongoing rail blockade against the Centre's farm laws in Punjab has severely impacted coal supply for the thermal power plants, as officials have reiterated in past days. News18 explains.