News18 Daybreak | Farmer Unions Call Off Tractor Parade After Violence at Red Fort and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Farmer Unions Call Off Tractor Parade After Violence at Red Fort; High Alert Issued in Punjab and Haryana

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Later on Tuesday, an umbrella body of farmers' unions called off the tractor parade in the aftermath of the violence in the national capital.

Republic Day Violence: Delhi Police Register 4 FIRs for Rioting, Damage to Public Property

The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered four FIRs in connection with the protesting farmers' tractor parade in the national capital, officials said. "Three FIRs were registered in east district and one in Shahdara district on Tuesday," a police official said. Most of the incidents were reported from Mukarba Chowk, Gazipur, A-Point ITO, Seemapuri, Nangloi T-Point, Tikri Border and Red Fort, reported ANI quoting police sources.

Over 80 Cops Injured in Clashes with Protesting Farmers During Tractor Rally, Says Delhi Police

As many as 86 Delhi police personnel sustained injuries in the clashes that erupted in various parts of the national capital on Tuesday after hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, pelted stones, fought with the cops, overturned vehicles and damaged property. Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal confirmed the toll.Delhi

Republic Day 2021: Ladakh's Debut, Cheers for Ram Temple Tableau & Covid-19 War Mark Unique Parade

In a display of India's military might, Rafale fighter jets took part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time as the armed forces showcased its T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system and Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets on the Rajpath on Tuesday. Depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage and economic progress, 17 tableaux from states and union territories and nine from different Union ministries and paramilitary forces took part in the 72nd Republic day parade. Six tableaux of the defence ministry also attended the event.

Jharkhand Govt to Reserve 75% Jobs in Private Sector for Locals, Come up With New Domicile Policy

Announcing a host of welfare measures on the Republic Day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that his government will soon formulate a new domicile policy and reserve 75 per jobs in the private sector for the people of the state. He also said that the government will recruit school teachers and police personnel. Unfurling the national flag and taking the salute of the parade at Dumka Police Lines, the chief minister said, "2021 will be the year of appointments." Rules are being made for appointment of teachers in minority schools also, the chief minister said.

Punjab CM Urges All 'Genuine' Farmers to Vacate Delhi, Calls Scenes of Violence 'Shocking'

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged ‘genuine’ farmers protesting against the new farm reform laws to ‘vacate’ Delhi and return to the borders of the national capital after the tractor rally taken out by the agitators turned violent on Tuesday. Describing the scenes witnessed in the city as ‘shocking’, Singh said the violence by some elements was unacceptable. “It'll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves & suspended #TractorRally (sic),” he tweeted.

CA Unable to Identify Spectators Who Racially Abused Mohammed Siraj & Jasprit Bumrah: Report

Cricket Australia has told the ICC that it was unable to identify spectators who racially abused Indian players during the Sydney Test and the six who were ejected from the stands were not the real culprits, a media report stated on Tuesday. 'The Age' reported that the CA investigators "have cleared the six men ejected from their seats during the Sydney Test of racially abusing Mohammed Siraj." CA has sent the findings to the ICC after a probe. The ICC had given the body 14 days to lodge a report.