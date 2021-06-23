News18 Daybreak | Covaxin 77.8% Effective in Phase 3 Trials, ‘Not a Political Event, Discussed Common Issues’, Opposition Says After Meet at Pawar’s House

Alarmed by Delta Plus Cases in Maharashtra, Kerala and MP, Centre Issues 3-point Advisory

Union Health Ministry on Tuesday advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh on Delta plus variant of Covid-19 after 16 out of 22 cases reported in the country were reported from these states. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at a press briefing had underlined that the Delta plus variant is currently a “variant of interest” and has not yet been classified as a “variant of concern”. Cases of the Delta plus variant have been detected in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri and Jalgaon and parts of Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. The Centre directed the states to take up immediate containment measures, enhanced testing, tracking and vaccination in districts and clusters where the Delta plus variant was found.

‘Not a Political Event, Discussed Common Issues’, Opposition Says After Meet at Sharad Pawar’s House

The opposition parties, which met today at NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar’s Delhi residence, setting the political circles abuzz with talks of a possible ‘Third Front’ to take on the BJP juggernaut ahead of the 2024 elections, denied it was a political meeting. NCP leader Majeed Memon told ANI that the meeting discussed the roles opposition parties can play to “improve political, economic, social environment in the country”. “It was not a political programme,” he added. The meeting, which began at 4pm, saw the presence of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, RLD’s Jayant Choudhary, Samajwadi Party’s Ghanshyam Tiwari; AAP’s Sushil Gupta; CPI’s Binoy Viswam and CPM’s Nilotpal Basu, among others.

Weeks After Google’s ‘Ugliest’ Language Row, Kannada Icon Rajkumar’s Pic Blunder Irks Fans

Weeks after Google attracted major outrage after the search engine termed Kannada as the “ugliest language of India,” the search engine stirred another backlash after putting the image of Kannada matinee actor Dr Rajkumar listed in the cast of a Tamil movie ‘Vikram Veda.’ The actor’s picture appears for a character named ‘Half Boil’ played by another actor of the same name in the Kollywood movie ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Fans have claimed that Rajkumar’s listing under the Tamil movie is misleading and humiliates the status quo of the beloved actor. Some Kannada actors have also sought action to set the record straight.

Covaxin 77.8% Effective in Phase 3 Trials. Here’s How Other Vaccines Work Against Virus

With the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, people are increasingly asking which vaccine works best against the virus. After the second wave wreaked havoc across India, experts believe that vaccines are the best way forward for India, which launched its mass inoculation program in January. Since then, official data showed that only 11% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose while just 3.4% have completed the required two doses. On June 19-20, Hyderabad-based biotechnology company Bharat Biotech, that manufactures Covaxin, submitted phase-III clinical trial data of its vaccine to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

This US-Based CCTV Company is Paying Remote Workers in India to Yell at Armed Robbers

As India enters the start of its second year of work-from-home, fatigue for workplaces has set in for many. But what if your job involved monitoring others on video, and yelling at them? A US-based company allegedly offers just this – and Indians may be the preferred group. Washington-based Live Eye Surveillance uses humans to demonstrate its flagship product: a surveillance camera system that keeps constant watch over shops and lets a remote human operator intervene whenever they see something they deem suspicious. For the correct price, the company will get someone to monitor your CCTV feed – and yell at store clerks for not doing their job properly, or incase there is a robbery.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine to Get Nod in India Soon, CEO Says Deal ‘In Final Stage’

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday said his US-based company is in the final stages of getting approval for its Covid-19 vaccine from the Indian government, adding that when approved, the pharma giant will supply one billion doses to India within this year. Speaking at the USA-India Chamber of Commerce annual summit, Bourla said, “India went through hell with Covid-19 but the efforts are working. India will receive 2 billion doses, of which, 1 billion this year. We have pledged to provide one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine this year to nations under the mid and low-income category, including India.

