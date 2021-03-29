News18 Daybreak | CM Uddhav Asks Officials to Make Lockdown Plan, President Gives Assent to Bill That Says 'Govt' in Delhi Means 'LG'

CM Uddhav Asks Officials to Make Lockdown Plan as Maha Sees 40,414 New Cases, Mumbai Region Over 12,000

Maharashtra is considering imposing a strict lockdown this week after recording the highest one-day jump in coronavirus infections of any state since last March, officials said. The state tightened travel restrictions and imposed night curfews as it reported 40,414 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, almost two-thirds of the national total, many of them in the densely-populated financial capital Mumbai.

In Setback for Kejriwal, President Gives Assent to Bill That Says ‘Govt’ in Delhi Means ‘LG’

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to a bill that accords primacy to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government. The central government announced about the presidential assent to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 through a gazette notification.

‘Everything Cannot be Made Public’: Shah on ‘Meeting’ Pawar Amid Speculations of Crisis in Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday declined to confirm or deny his purported meeting with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. “Everything cannot be made public,” he said to a question on the meeting during a press conference at his residence. Gujarati media had reported that Shah met Pawar and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel in Ahmedabad.

Sanjay Raut’s ‘Accidental Home Minister’ Editorial Creates Storm: How Team Anil Deshmukh Reacted

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said no one should play spoilsport in a coalition government, after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called NCP leader Anil Deshmukh an accidental home minister. The allotment of cabinet berths is the prerogative of head of every ruling party in a coalition, Pawar, who is also an NCP leader, told reporters in Baramati town of Pune.

5 Teams in Every Ward to Ensure Ban on Holi Celebration in Mumbai, Mixed Response from Citizens

There will be no Holi celebrations for Mumbaikars who like to enjoy it with grand Holi parties and crowded rain dance gathering every year. The city’s civic body has banned public and private celebration of Holi and Rang Panchmi in the city amid massive spike of covid-19 cases.

‘Unable to Strike a Conversation, They Called Aides’: Heckled Nuns File Complaint Against ABVP Goons

Following deboarding from a train in the Jhansi district, two nuns and two postulants have filed a complaint alleging verbal harassment at the hands of ABVP members. As per the Indian Express, the complaint was submitted digitally to Government Railway Police (Lucknow) SP, Saumitra Yadav on Saturday. According to government sources, in the complaint, it was mentioned that the four Christian women were harassed by the ABVP members since they boarded the Haridwar-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express in the National Capital.

Suspected Suicide Bombing at Indonesian Church Wounds 14 People

Jakarta: Two suspected suicide bombers blew themselves up outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday, wounding fourteen people on the first day of the Easter Holy Week, the country’s national police said. The congregation had been inside the church on the island of Sulawesi at the time of the explosion, police said, just as the mass was ending.