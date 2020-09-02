News18 Daybreak | Chinese Troops Engage in 'Provocative Action' Along LAC, Allahabad HC Orders Immediate Release of Dr Kafeel Khan and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Chinese troops again engaged in 'provocative action' along LAC, says centre; Jaishankar Likely to attend meeting in Moscow alongside China amid heightened LAC tension

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Tuesday said the Chinese army "engaged in provocative action" on August 31 even as commanders from both sides were engaged in discussions to de-escalate the situation at the LAC in eastern Ladakh on the southern bank of Pangong Lake. China’s attempt to unilaterally change the status quo on the Pangong lake was the first major incident in the area after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

Trespassing: After the Indian Army thwarted a provocative Chinese army movement in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese embassy claimed that Indian troops “illegally trespassed” across the Line of Actual Control on the southern bank of Pangong lake.

Heightened tension: There are indications that EAM S Jaishankar will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting on September 10 in Moscow. Last week, at a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said that EAM has received an invitation to participate in the SCO foreign ministers meeting and a decision on the participation would be announced.

In Other News

Immediate release: In major relief for Dr Kafeel Khan, the Allahabad High Court Tuesday ordered his immediate release and the dropping of stringent National Security Act (NSA) charges against him which was invoked earlier this year over an alleged inflammatory speech by him against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The NSA charges were invoked against him on February 13, 2020.

Silver lining: After alarming GDP numbers, India’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for August clocked at 52, compared to 46 in July, signaling growth and rebound in production volumes for the first time in five months.

Clear dues: The Supreme Court gave telecom firms 10 years to clear Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues, which run into about Rs 1.6 lakh crore. The court said 10 per cent of the outstanding amount is to be paid by March 31, 2021, giving the extended time frame in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid fallout: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Tuesday criticised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for blaming the coronavirus for the current economic situation of the country. Chidambaram took on Sitharaman for her "act of God" comment, saying, "Don't blame God for a man-made disaster."

On Our Specials

Political capital: A very few people get the kind of acceptance that Pranab Mukherjee received during his 50-year journey in Indian politics. That is why not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but even Manmohan Singh looked at him as a guardian, and for the rest of the country he was the famous Pranab da. Brajesh Kumar Singh writes that Mukherjee was the symbol of constitutional dignity.

Economic contraction: The Indian economy contracted by nearly a fourth or 24% in the Covid-19 lockdown months of April, May and June (Q1) this fiscal year. This is the deepest economic contraction on record. But the bad news doesn’t end here. It is very likely that the GDP numbers could get revised further downward going forward due to challenges in data collection during the lockdown months. Sindhu Bhattacharya writes.