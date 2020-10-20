News18 Daybreak | Chinese Soldier Captured in Ladakh's Demchok; Telangana Floods Death Toll Climbs to 70 and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Half of India's Population May Have Had Coronavirus by Next February, Estimates Govt Panel

Atleast half of India's 1.3 billion people are likely to have been infected with the new coronavirus by next February, helping slow the spread of the disease, a member of a central government committee said. India has so far reported 7.55 million cases of the coronavirus and is second only to the United States in terms of total infections. But Covid-19 infections are decreasing in India after a peak in mid-September, with 61,390 new cases reported on average each day, according to a Reuters tally.

Chinese Soldier Captured in Ladakh's Demchok After 'Straying' into India, Will Be Handed Back to PLA

Soldier of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) was captured near the Demchok area of Ladakh after straying across the LAC, the Indian Army said. The soldier has been identified as Wang Ya Long and is being provided with required medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes, it said. This came amid the border tussle between India and China in the region.

In Other News

Election watch: BJP national president JP Nadda said the execution of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been delayed due to the coronavirus, asserting that the law will be implemented soon. Nadda accused the Mamata Banerjee government of indulging in "divide and rule politics" to serve the political interests of her party -- the TMC -- unlike the BJP that works for the development of all.

Malabar drill: India announced that Australia will join the upcoming Malabar exercise which effectively means that all the four member countries of the 'Quad' or Quadrilateral coalition will be participating in the mega drill. The US and Japan are the other countries that participate in the annual exercise, which is likely to take place next month in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Telangana rains: As many as 70 people died in rain-related incidents during the past one week in the state, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said. The Met department has predicted heavy rains in the next two days, while authorities have requested people in low-lying areas of the city to evacuate and move to relief camps as.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals recorded a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings, riding on Jos Buttler's unbeaten 48-ball 70 after their bowlers' parsimonious display in the Indian Premier League here.

On Our Specials

Turbulence again? Is there another storm brewing in Rajasthan? So far three rounds of meetings have been held of the special committee- set up by Sonia Gandhi to sort out the issues between the two, especially MLAs supporting Pilot, have to say. But two recent events indicate trouble may be brewing. One is the FIR against Sachin Pilot’s media manager Lokendra Singh. And second is Pilot camp’s appointment of Manju Sharma as a member of Rajasthan Public Service Commission. She is Kumar Vishwas’s wife and Vishwas had fought against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and also coined the word 'Pappu' to describe him. Pallavi Ghosh writes.

Tour to flood-hit areas: After facing heavy flak from the Opposition for not stepping out of Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray began his two-day tour to flood-hit areas across the state and take stock of the ground situation. Beginning with Solapur district Thackrey will head to Osmanabad district on Wednesday. Cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat, Agriculture minister and Guardian minister accompanied the chief minister on his visit. Vinaya Deshpande writes.