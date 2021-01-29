News18 Daybreak | As Authorities Ordered to Clear Protest Sites, BKU's Tikait Brothers Disagree Over Next Move and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

As Authorities Ordered to Clear Sites of Farmers' Protests, BKU's Tikait Brothers Disagree Over Next Move

Two days after the events of Republic Day that saw the farmers' tractor rally against Centre's farm laws turn violent, tensions are still brewing high in Delhi. As numbers have dwindled at protest sites across borders adjoining Delhi, the Ghaziabad and Uttar Pradesh government have asked farmers to vacate the areas. While the Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate by Thursday midnight, failing which they would be removed, the UP government has ordered all its DMs and SSPs to ensure the end of all farmers’ protests in the state.

Will Amit Shah's Bengal Visit Calm Matua Discontent Over CAA Delay and Help BJP in Polls?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Saturday hold a mega public meeting in Thakurnagar, an area dominated by people belonging to the Matua community, amid their discontent over delay in implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in West Bengal. Shah will reach Kolkata at around 11 pm on Friday, and on early Saturday, meet with CRPF officers. At 10.50 AM he will visit the ISKON temple in Mayapur in Nadia district to offer his prayers.

Shashi Tharoor, Six Journalists Booked for Sedition in UP Over January 26 Violence in Delhi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists have been booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, officials said on Thursday. The FIR was lodged at the Sector 20 police station here following a complaint by a resident who alleged that "digital broadcast" and "social media posts" by these people were responsible for the violence during a tractor rally by farmers in the national capital.

Income Tax Deductions, Work From Home Benefits: 5 Things Middle Class Expects from Budget 2021

The challenges before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she prepares to present the Union Budget for 2021-22 are all too well known. The nation is just about emerging from a year of economic contraction, business shutdowns, and job and income losses, all brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Measures are needed to accelerate growth, create more jobs, increase household incomes, boost investment and consumption and nurse the economy back to health.

India Will Make Available More Covid Vaccines to Help World Fight Pandemic: PM at Davos Summit

India will soon make available many more COVID-19 vaccines to other countries after two Made-In-India jabs have already been introduced to the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while emphasising the country's global responsibility in fighting the pandemic. In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit, Modi also said he wants to assure the global business community that situation will now change rapidly on the economic front also and invited businesses from all over to participate in the country's growth journey.

Wuhan Resident Wants to Meet WHO Team Probing Covid-19 Origins to Share Experience: Report

As the WHO team on Thursday began their on-the-spot probe into the origins of the coronavirus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, a local resident, who believed that the authorities had covered up the outbreak, said he wanted to meet the experts to share his experience with the disease. The COVID-19 first emerged in Wuhan in 2019. The 14-member World Health Organisation team of international scientists, who had been confined to their hotel due to the quarantine rules, kicked off the field part of their month-long mission to explore how the coronavirus transmitted presumably from bats or pangolins to humans.

Kapil Sharma Confirms 'Break' from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to Focus on Welcoming Second Child

Popular comic-actor Kapil Sharma on Thursday confirmed reports that his television series, “The Kapil Sharma Show”, will go on a “small break” as he wants to focus on his family, with wife Ginni Chatrath expecting their second child. The second season of the comedy show “The Kapil Sharma Show”, with superstar Salman Khan attached as one of the producers, currently airs on Sony TV. There were reports that the show would go off air briefly and return with creative changes. During a Q&A session on Twitter, when a fan asked the comedian why is the show going off air, Sharma replied, “Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.”