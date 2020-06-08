News18 Daybreak | Amid Sharp Rise in Coronavirus Cases, India All Set for Unlock 1.0 and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Delhi borders reopen, no prasad in temples: amid sharp rise in coronavirus cases, India all set for unlock 1.0

A token system for regulated entry and no physical offerings like 'prasad' at temples will be some of the norms as shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants are set to reopen in most states from today after over two months that could pose new challenges to check the spread of the coronavirus.

States’ decisions: Delhi’s malls, hourly disinfection of the common areas, contactless shopping and physical distancing to prevent spread of the disease will be exercised. Karnataka has specified conditions such as social distancing, no distribution of holy water or 'prasada'. Maharashtra is yet to take a decision on opening religious places for devotees in the state.

India tally: The number of COVID-19 cases, however, rose by a record 9,971 taking the country's tally to 2,46,628, while the death toll rose to 6,929, on Sunday. Maharashtra (85,975 cases), Tamil Nadu (30,152), Delhi (28,936), Gujarat (20,097) and Rajasthan (10,599) were the five worst affected states. Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh inched towards the 10,000 mark.

Kejriwal Reserves Delhi Govt Hospitals for Residents as Capital Battles Covid-19, Opens Borders from Tomorrow

Delhi's borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will open from Monday but hospitals, except those run by the Centre, will only treat patients from the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday. He said if people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be provided treatment at private hospitals. Opposition parties attacked the AAP government, alleging it was an insensitive move to divert attention from "collapsing" health services.

In Other News

Race for Bihar: Home Minister Amit Shah in a virtual rally said that NDA would fight the Bihar Assembly elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and win with over two-thirds majority. He recounted statistics to prove that Bihar under Nitish Kumar had done better on most social indicators.

Rajya Sabha polls: The Congress shifted 21 of its Gujarat MLAs to a resort in Abu Road in Rajasthan and alleged that the BJP was indulging in horse-trading. A police complaint was also filed for alleged violation of lockdown norms against a resort in Rajkot where some MLAs were lodged.

Mega deal: Reliance Industries announced that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will invest Rs 5,683.50 crore for a 1.16 per cent stake in Jio Platforms. Over the past six weeks, Jio Platforms has raised a striking Rs 97,885.65 crore from global investors for a total 21.06 per cent stake.

Global COVID-19 toll: The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 400,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The milestone was reached a day after Brazil stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections.

Chain reaction: The second weekend of demonstrations showed the depth of feeling worldwide over the death of George Floyd. More protests were planned across the United States, but demonstrations were planned in Italy, UK, elsewhere in Europe and Thailand.

On Our Specials

Way ahead: As many as 11,815 migrants from Jharkhand will be heading to work for Border Road Organization projects in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir after the state government reached an agreement with the BRO. Marya Shakil reports that they will be given a ration allowance and medical insurance among other benefits.

Balancing act: The Hamletian dilemma is both persistent and prevalent. Should interest be charged on loans on which there is a moratorium? Gajinder Kumar writes that the equated monthly instalments have been deferred in view of the health emergency, but people will still have to pay the interest. Should the common man, caught between coronavirus and lockdown, be made to pay up?

