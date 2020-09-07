News18 Daybreak | With 90,632 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, India's Total Tally Mounts to 41,13,811; Former MLA Murdered in UP and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

India Sees Biggest One-day Spike of Over 90,000 Cases; UV Tech Sanitisation, Touch-free Checks- Metro to Resume Amid '2nd Wave' Fear

India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 41 lakh with a record 90,632 people being infected in a day, while 31,80,865 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.32 per cent. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 41,13,811, while the death toll climbed to 70,626 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 1,065 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country. Meanwhile, the first case of Covid-19 reinfection was recorded in Karnataka.

Back to life: Metro services across the country are all set to resume in a graded manner from Monday. The stations in Covid-19 containment zones will, however, remain closed. The Union housing and urban affairs ministry has said that trains will not stop at stations where passengers are found not maintaining social distancing.

In Other News

Mental health crisis: With rampant unemployment, alcohol abuse, economic hardship, domestic violence, and indebtedness, India is suffering from a massive mental health crisis. The recently released NCRB report revealed that nearly a quarter of the total 1,39,123 suicides recorded in 2019, the daily-wage earners comprised the largest chunk of such deaths.

Murdered: Three-time former MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra was allegedly murdered in Uttar Pradesh, over an alleged case of land dispute. Mishra's family members said that the men came with weapons to grab the land, and the former MLA and his son Sanjeev Mishra were attacked upon resisting the action.

Hotline message: Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Indian Army has already sent a hotline message to the establishment of People's Liberation Army at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh over reports of alleged kidnapping of five people. The minister added that however a response from China is awaited.

Birmingham Stabbing: One man was killed and two people were critically injured during a “random" stabbing attack lasting several hours in Britain's second city of Birmingham, police said. Detectives said they were hunting one suspect after being called to reports of stabbings at four separate locations in the city centre between 12:30 am (2330 GMT Saturday) and 2:30 am.

On Our Specials

Reshaping party: Many among the bigwigs of the Congress didn’t know Ajay Kumar Lallu, a 32-year-old leader who had joined the party just a couple of months ago. Lallu was in stark contrast to everything that Congress leaders over the past few decades had become symbols of. He had no pedigree, no riches and no godfather in politics and his only investment in politics was his relentless struggle for his people. Prashu Mihsra writes How UP Cong Chief Ajay Lallu is Helping Gandhis Reshape Party.

Perception politics: The politics nowadays is no longer just ‘politics of real’ but has turned into politics of perception. Political parties are inventing new strategies to make, remake and manipulate the perceptions for producing public opinions. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay defended a recent survey conducted across UP by arguing that such surveys may help us to understand how people perceive the image of the governmen, Badr Narayan writes.