News18 Daybreak | After 8 Hours in Custody, Narayan Rane Gets Bail; CIA Director Held Meeting With Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul

After 8 Hours in Custody, Narayan Rane Gets Bail; Message Loud & Clear, Says Uddhav Govt

Union Minister Narayan Rane, who was arrested by the police at around 2.25pm on Tuesday for threatening to slap Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was granted bail late night. He was physically produced before a court in Mahad, where his lawyers sought bail on health grounds. Rane, who was touring the state for the BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Mumbai to Sindhudurg, made the comments during a rally in Chiplun, Ratnagiri district, on Monday night.

To Halt the Modi Juggernaut in 2024, This is What a United Opposition Needs to Do First

The meetings by opposition leaders in Lutyens Delhi lately have a one-point agenda — to stop Narendra Modi from coming to power again in 2024. But is it possible without these forces allying to first try to stop Yogi Adityanath from returning to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2022? The answer is a matter of debate, but so far the ‘united opposition’ has no plan in place for the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections, which are less than six months away, besides the hope that the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party can beat the BJP riding on the anti-incumbency factor.

Hunger, Covid-19: Despite its ‘Promises’, Ground Reality in Taliban’s Afghanistan Stark

Jeet Bahadur Thapa shudders as he recalls how he and other Indians evacuated from Afghanistan recently thought they might be killed by the Taliban gunmen after they were made to sit on the ground in an open area at Kabul airport for five hours by the militia before they could leave for India. Thapa, 30, was working as a supervisor in a consultancy company in Afghanistan for two and a half years and was among those evacuated after the Taliban took over Kabul.

CIA Director Held Meeting With Taliban Leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul: Reports

U.S. President Joe Biden sent the head of the CIA to meet the Taliban’s leader on Monday in the highest level diplomatic encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, U.S. media reports said on Tuesday. The Washington Post, citing U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns met Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday as the Biden administration evacuated U.S. citizens and other allies amid chaos at Kabul airport ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline.

Story continues

No Athletes But Afghanistan Flag Included in Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony

Though their home-based athletes and representatives could not make it to Tokyo for the Paralympic Games, Afghanistan’s flag was carried as part of the Opening Ceremony parade here on Tuesday. Zakia Khudadadi, who is the first female athlete from Afghanistan to qualify for the Paralympic Games in taekwondo, and some National Paralympic Committee (NPC) officials could not make it to the Games because of the chaos in the country after the Taliban ousted the elected government and took control of the country.

James Anderson Reveals What Virat Kohli Told Him During Jasprit Bumrah’s Short-Ball Barrage

The bouncer-barrage that Jasprit Bumrah unleashed on James Anderson in his 10-delivery over on the third day of the 2nd Test at Lord’s against India continues to make news. Anderson is revealing his side of the battle, throwing light on how Virat Kohli-led India intimidated him with their line of attack. Anderson has himself admitted he’s not a fan of short-pitch bowling. India exploited that weakness but the English players didn’t take too kindly to the tactics their opponents employed against the tailender.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here