News18 Daybreak | 61 Still Missing at Sea, Questions on ONGC's Cyclone SOPs, Vaccination To Be Deferred By 3 Months Post-Covid Recovery: Govt

61 Still Missing at Sea, Questions on ONGC’s Cyclone SOPs; Probe Ordered

As the Indian Navy continues to scour the Arabian Sea for 61 missing people from the sunken P-305 barge off Bombay High in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae storming through the Mumbai coast, the oil ministry on Wednesday constituted a high-level committee to enquire into the sequence of events.

Now, Vaccination To Be Deferred By 3 Months Post-Covid Recovery, All Lactating Women Can Take Jabs

The Union Health Ministry said vaccination can now be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from the illness. Accepting recommendations from the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), the government further said if an individual is infected with coronavirus after the first dose, the second dose should be also deferred by three months after recovering from the infection.

ICMR: Home Testing Using RAT Only on Symptomatic Individuals and Immediate Contacts of Positive Cases

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said home usage of Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) is advisable only on symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of coronavirus-positive patients confirmed by laboratories. Issuing a new advisory for home testing, the ICMR said indiscriminate testing is not advisable and should be conducted according to the procedure described by the manufacturer in the user manual.

‘Covid-19 Work Won’t Suffer’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Demands to Bring Back KK Shailaja

Amid uproar over dropping former health minister KK Shailaja from the new Kerala cabinet, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the idea was to bring new people on board even as several previous ministers had given exemplary performance. The chief minister said the decision to induct new faces will not affect the efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Shailaja has been recognised for her effective handling of the pandemic in the state.

Bitcoin Posts Biggest Drop in a Year; Cryptocurrency Market Cap Losses Nearly $1 Trn

Bitcoin and ethereum posted their largest one-day drop since March last year on Wednesday, with losses in the market capitalization for the entire cryptocurrency sector approaching $1 trillion. The sharp declines came after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

India Women Contracts: Harmanpreet, Mandhana in Grade A, Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma in Grade B

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the Annual Player Contracts for the India Women team for the period from October 2020 to September 2021. The contracts are divided into three categories – Grade A (Rs 50 lakh), Grade B (Rs 30 lakh) and Grade C (Rs 10 lakh). Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav are in Grade A, as they were last year.

