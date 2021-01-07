News18 Daybreak | 1 Dead as Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol, Clash With Police, India to Conduct Second Vaccine Dry Run and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

1 Dead as Trump Supporters Clash With Police; Twitter Threatens Permanent Ban on Trump Account

A woman who was shot as President Donald Trump's supporters invaded the US Capitol on Wednesday has died, a Washington police spokeswoman said. Police cleared the last of the supporters of Trump from the US Capitol on Wednesday after they stormed the building and disrupted the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

'Democracy Under Assault': Joe Biden Calls Capitol Violence 'Insurrection' as Senate Reconvenes to Certify His Win

President-elect Joe Biden denounced the storming of the US Capitol as an "insurrection" and demanded President Donald Trump go on television to call an end to the violent "siege.""At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault," the veteran Democrat said in Wilmington, after hundreds of Trump supporters protesting his election defeat swarmed the Capitol building and put the nation's lawmakers at risk.

India to Conduct Second Vaccine Dry Run Across All Districts on Jan 8; UK Variant Cases Climb to 73

India will conduct another dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination process across all districts on January 8, the health ministry said as the country prepares to roll out the first shots to priority groups within 10 days. Health minister Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with counterparts from all states and Union Territories on the eve of the dry run.

Badaun Gangrape Case: Accused to be Probed Under NSA, NCW Seeks Intervention of UP Police

As outrage over the alleged gangrape of a 50-year-old woman in Badaun grows, the district magistrate has said the administration would try to charge the accused under stringent provisions of the National Security Act (NSA). According to police, the 50-year-old woman, who was an anganwadi worker, was gangraped and murdered when she had gone to a temple on Sunday evening.

Centre Rushes Teams to Haryana, Kerala to Contain Bird Flu Spread as 12 Epicentres Identified

The central government on Wednesday said it will send top virologists to Haryana and Kerala to help the states contain the spread of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, as the infection poses a fresh challenge before the country that is already struggling to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. While the infection has not yet been reported in humans in India, the disease is zoonotic, and the secondary spread by human handling cannot be ruled out.

'India Doesn't Want to Travel to Brisbane', BCCI Writes to Cricket Australia: Report

India reportedly continues to stand firm on their decision to not traveling to Brisbane, Queensland and be forced into stricter hotel quarantine as a media report states that the BCCI has officially written to Cricket Australia 'to advise them they do not want to travel to Brisbane', putting the Brisbane Test in further doubt.

Bollywood Fashion Designer Swapnil Shinde Comes Out as Transwoman, Changes Name to Saisha

Popular fashion designer Swapnil Shinde, who has styled several Bollywood beauties right from Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mandira Bedi, has come out as a transwoman. The designer even changed her name from Swapnil to Saisha Shinde on her social media handle.