News18 Afternoon Digest: WATCH - Smriti Mandhana Grabs a Stunner to Dismiss Nat Sciver in Third ODI; Teenagers in UK are Faking Covid-19 Positive by Using Soft Drinks, Here's How

WATCH – Smriti Mandhana Grabs a Stunner to Dismiss Nat Sciver in Third ODI

Ever since her debut in 2014, Smriti Mandhana has become one of the most prominent members of the Indian team. She is a brilliant batter at the top of the order, and is a superb fielder too. On Saturday, in the third ODI against England, she grabbed a stunner that helped India gain the momentum to bowl England for 219. READ MORE

Ambedkar University Student Fined for ‘derogatory’ Remarks Against Delhi CM During Convocation

A final year student of Ambedkar University here has been fined Rs 5,000 for allegedly posting ”distasteful remarks” online against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the annual convocation held in December last year. The university’s convocation was held on December 23 last year with Kejriwal as the chief guest. READ MORE

African Man’s Soulful Rendition of Rabindra Sangeet Leaves the Internet Amazed

Music is a language that transcends all boundaries. A musical performance of a man from across borders is a testimony of the proverb. The clip has been circulating across the webspace and has rapidly caught the attention of many people. A man, who hails from Africa, sang a song by Rabindranath Tagore. The video was recorded by a man named Giyata to honour the Nobel Laureate. Giyata rendered the famous song to commemorate the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, marked on May 7 annually. READ MORE

Maharashtra Fire: 5 Injured After Explosion at Chemical Plant in Palghar

Five workers were injured in a fire following an explosion at the plant of a chemical company in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, officials said on Sunday. The blast took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday at the chemical plant located in Boisar industrial area here, a fire official said. READ MORE

Teenagers in UK are Faking Covid-19 Positive by Using Soft Drinks, Here’s How

On June 24, a school in England warned the parents of its students about false-positive covid tests and asked them to be vigilant when their children were taking Lateral Flow Test (LFT) for the coronavirus. The school had discovered that some students faked positive covid tests using fruit juice. The school claimed that the methods were being shared on social media channels. The school had to stop kids of four groups from attending till the issue was resolved. READ MORE

Big Cats, Bears, Ferrets Get COVID-19 Vaccine At Oakland Zoo

A San Francisco Bay Area zoo is inoculating its big cats, bears and ferrets against the coronavirus as part of a national effort to protect animal species using an experimental vaccine. READ MORE

21 Years of KBC: Producer Reacts to Criticism, Says Show Does Not Sell ‘Sob Stories’

The popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati completed 21 years on Saturday, July 3. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the competitive game show has contestants answering a series of questions in increasing monetary value, with the final amount being Rs 7 crore. READ MORE

