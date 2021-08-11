News18 Afternoon Digest: Venkaiah Naidu Breaks Down in RS, Mumbai Police Opposes Raj Kundra's Bail Plea & Other Top Stories

‘Couldn’t Sleep Last Night After Oppn’s Act of Sacrilege’: Naidu Breaks Down in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu got emotional while speaking about ruckus by opposition MPs and expressed deep anguish at the conduct of the members of the opposition parties in the House on Tuesday. Naidu said all sacredness of this House was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the tables and some climbed on the tables. “I rise in deep anguish to place on record the way this august is being subjected to sacrilege and that too, propelled by a sense of competition among some sections of the House, since the commencement of this monsoon session,” Venkaiah Naidu said. READ MORE

Mumbai Police Fears Raj Kundra May Take Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi Route, Opposes Bail Plea

Police on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of businessman Raj Kundra, arrested last month for alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content through apps, saying it would send a wrong message to society. Police also told court he might commit the crime again if released on bail or even try to escape. Kundra, who is in judicial custody, in his bail plea, said the police had filed a charge sheet in April, and his name did not figure in it nor in the FIR related to the case. The plea said the accused named in the charge sheet are out on bail, adding that the magistrate’s court “erred” in rejecting his bail earlier. READ MORE

As UAE Lifts Ban on Travellers from India, Here are the Guidelines for Flying to Dubai

The United Arab of Emirates (UAE) has lifted the ban for transit travellers from India. This facilitates more flight services between the two countries. Since the second wave of the pandemic, the first flight to the middle-eastern nation left from the Goa Airport on Friday morning. Budget carrier IndiGo shared a schedule of flights from the National Capital Region (NCR) to Dubai. However, it must be noted that not all travellers are allowed to fly between India and Dubai. The airline informed its passengers that presently only transit travellers and UAE residents from India are permitted to travel to Dubai. READ MORE

Nearly 242 Children in Bengaluru Tested Positive for Covid in 5 days, Officials Fear Number May Rise

At least 242 children tested positive for Covid-19 in five days in Bengaluru as Karnataka reports 1,338 new cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday, according to the government data, bringing back focus on the earlier prediction that the third wave could affect children. The Bengaluru civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said 242 children below the age of 19 tested positive in the last five days. Experts have already warned that the third wave of Covid-19 has already started. READ MORE

China’s ‘Bat Woman’ Says Pathogen Will Continue to Mutate and the World Must Prepare to Coexist

Top Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli has said the pathogen will continue to mutate and the world must prepare to coexist with it. “As the number of infected cases has just become too big, this allowed the novel coronavirus more opportunities to mutate and select. New variants will continue to emerge,” Shi said. Head of the centre for emerging infectious diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Shi has become the subject of intense speculation including a conspiracy theory that the Covid-19 may have escaped from a Chinese lab. Popuarly attributed as “bat woman”, Shi’s research focuses on the origin of novel coronaviruses. She published a paper last year that the Chinese horseshoe bat was the natural host for Sars-related coronaviruses. READ MORE

