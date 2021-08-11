News18 Afternoon Digest: Venkaiah Naidu Breaks Down in RS, Mumbai Police Opposes Raj Kundra's Bail Plea & Other Top Stories

News Desk
‘Couldn’t Sleep Last Night After Oppn’s Act of Sacrilege’: Naidu Breaks Down in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu got emotional while speaking about ruckus by opposition MPs and expressed deep anguish at the conduct of the members of the opposition parties in the House on Tuesday. Naidu said all sacredness of this House was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the tables and some climbed on the tables. “I rise in deep anguish to place on record the way this august is being subjected to sacrilege and that too, propelled by a sense of competition among some sections of the House, since the commencement of this monsoon session,” Venkaiah Naidu said. READ MORE

Mumbai Police Fears Raj Kundra May Take Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi Route, Opposes Bail Plea

Police on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of businessman Raj Kundra, arrested last month for alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content through apps, saying it would send a wrong message to society. Police also told court he might commit the crime again if released on bail or even try to escape. Kundra, who is in judicial custody, in his bail plea, said the police had filed a charge sheet in April, and his name did not figure in it nor in the FIR related to the case. The plea said the accused named in the charge sheet are out on bail, adding that the magistrate’s court “erred” in rejecting his bail earlier. READ MORE

As UAE Lifts Ban on Travellers from India, Here are the Guidelines for Flying to Dubai

The United Arab of Emirates (UAE) has lifted the ban for transit travellers from India. This facilitates more flight services between the two countries. Since the second wave of the pandemic, the first flight to the middle-eastern nation left from the Goa Airport on Friday morning. Budget carrier IndiGo shared a schedule of flights from the National Capital Region (NCR) to Dubai. However, it must be noted that not all travellers are allowed to fly between India and Dubai. The airline informed its passengers that presently only transit travellers and UAE residents from India are permitted to travel to Dubai. READ MORE

Nearly 242 Children in Bengaluru Tested Positive for Covid in 5 days, Officials Fear Number May Rise

At least 242 children tested positive for Covid-19 in five days in Bengaluru as Karnataka reports 1,338 new cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday, according to the government data, bringing back focus on the earlier prediction that the third wave could affect children. The Bengaluru civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said 242 children below the age of 19 tested positive in the last five days. Experts have already warned that the third wave of Covid-19 has already started. READ MORE

China’s ‘Bat Woman’ Says Pathogen Will Continue to Mutate and the World Must Prepare to Coexist

Top Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli has said the pathogen will continue to mutate and the world must prepare to coexist with it. “As the number of infected cases has just become too big, this allowed the novel coronavirus more opportunities to mutate and select. New variants will continue to emerge,” Shi said. Head of the centre for emerging infectious diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Shi has become the subject of intense speculation including a conspiracy theory that the Covid-19 may have escaped from a Chinese lab. Popuarly attributed as “bat woman”, Shi’s research focuses on the origin of novel coronaviruses. She published a paper last year that the Chinese horseshoe bat was the natural host for Sars-related coronaviruses. READ MORE

Latest stories

  • Congress appoints P Chidambaram as observer for Goa elections

    New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed party leader P Chidambaram as senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Goa to oversee election strategies and coordination for the upcoming election in the state.

  • Ker Assembly Speaker reminds Legislators of need to wear masks

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh on Monday reminded the members of the need to wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus infection.

  • Aluminium futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Monday fell 1.29 per cent to Rs 203.20 per kg in the futures market, as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in the spot market.

  • PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

    Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 64025.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 46370.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 46556.00 -------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

  • Delhi reports 39 COVID-19 cases, one death

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The national capital reported 39 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.

  • The suspected killer of a priest in France has handed himself in - source

    The suspected killer of a catholic priest in the Vendee region of western France has handed himself in, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The source also said the suspected murderer is of Rwandan nationality and that he was involved in a 2020 arson attack on Nantes cathedral, a major city in western France.

  • 14 landmines recovered in Dalma forest

    Jamshedpur, Aug 9 (PTI) Security personnel recovered 14 landmines in Dalma forest near here planted by outlawed CPI(Maoists) to harm those engaged in anti-naxal operation, a senior police officer said on Monday.

  • Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Nickel prices on Monday declined 2.16 per cent to Rs 1427.70 per kg in the futures trade, after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in the spot market.

  • Cong appoints P Chidambaram as election observer for Goa

    Panaji, Aug 9 (PTI) The Congress has appointed party veteran P Chidambaram as its senior election observer for the Goa Assembly polls due next year.

  • French Football Sector Shares Edge Up on Possible Lionel Messi Move to PSG

    Lionel Messi's rumoured move to PSG prompted shares in companies involved in French football to rise.

  • Aged, widows, destitutes to get aid through banks: Minister

    Puducherry, Aug 9 (PTI): The increased monthly assistance for the aged, widows, destitute women and transgenders would be deposited in their bank accounts and they can collect the amount from Tuesday.

  • UP man beaten to death during scuffle

    Shahjahanpur, Aug 9 (PTI) A 58-year-old man was killed and another injured during a scuffle between two families here, police said on Monday, adding four persons have been detained in connection with the case.

  • Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Crude oil prices on Monday fell Rs 214 to Rs 4,882 per barrel after participants cut their positions.

  • Parliament passes Tribunals Reforms Bill

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Parliament has approved the bill to abolish nine appellate tribunals, including the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), with the Rajya Sabha passing it Monday.

  • Light to moderate rain in UP

    Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Light to moderate rain occurred at many places over the state in past 24 hours, the meteorological department said here on Monday.

  • We are just excited to meet him as soon as possible: Neeraj Chopra's father

    Panipat (Haryana) [India], August 8 (ANI): Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra's family left for New Delhi on Sunday to receive the star athlete at the airport.

  • Maha: Man killed for objecting 'mad' remark; two held

    Pune, Aug 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by seven people after he objected to them calling him mad in Pimpri Chinchwad township in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, adding two persons have been arrested.

  • Silver futures drop on subdued demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Silver futures on Monday dropped Rs 1,261 to Rs 63,739 per kg, as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

  • Mizoram reports 281 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

    Aizawl, Aug 9 (PTI) Mizoram on Monday reported 281 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest spike since July 12, raising the tally to 44,520, a health department official said.

  • Terrorist hideout unearthed in J-K's Poonch, arms recovered

    Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said a big terrorist activity ahead of Independence Day has been averted with the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a terrorist hideout in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.