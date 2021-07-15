News18 Afternoon Digest: How Varanasi Symbolises BJP's Confidence in UP Heavy Rain Expected in North India & Other Top Stories

Won Over by Ram Mandir, Modi Magic, How Varanasi Symbolises BJP’s Confidence in UP

Candidates supported by BJP recently won 66 of the 75 Zila Panchayat chairman elections held in Uttar Pradesh. Twenty-one of them got elected unopposed, including from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

Heavy Rain Expected in Himachal Pradesh, UP, Rajasthan & J&K for Next 5 Days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rain may occur at some places of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan for the next 4-5 days. The department has issued an orange alert for Rajasthan as well as Jammu and Kashmir. A yellow alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which are already suffering heavy losses due to incessant rain. The prediction has come at a time when the monsoon has covered most states in Northern and Western parts of the country.

Canada Allows Indians to Travel Via ‘Third Country’ Route, Issues New Travel Advisory

The Canadian government in its latest global travel advisory has continued to suspend India-Canada direct flights till July 21. The extension comes in view of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Indian travelers who have to fly to Canada in this period have to book a flight via an ‘indirect route.’ According to the revised official travel advisory, Canada will not accept the COVID-19 molecular test report from India. Therefore, the travelers have to get themselves tested for the coronavirus in a ‘third country’ before they continue their journey to Canada.

China Reports Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu, a Possible First

A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday. The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

4 Feet Ganesh Idols, No Nod for Processions: Maharashtra to See Muted Ganeshotsav Revelry

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Maharashtra will see muted celebrations for Ganeshotsav for the second year in a row. The state government has issued a number of guidelines, including the reduction of the height of Lord Ganesha idols. The height of Ganesh idols will be capped at four feet for public mandals and two feet for celebrations at home. No crowding for ‘aarti’ will be allowed and so far, the government has not given a nod for processions.

No Stay at Inhabited Islands, Vaccine Certificate: Guidelines for Maldives Travel

Effective from 15th July 2021, tourists originating from South Asian countries (Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka) are allowed to travel to the Maldives. However, tourists traveling from South Asian countries are not permitted to check-in or stay at tourist facilities in inhabited islands until 30th July 2021.

Sunny Leone Buys New House in Mumbai, Celebrates With Family Over Pizza

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has been working in the industry for over the years and the hard work has finally paid off. The actress has finally bought a new house in Mumbai. Leone shared multiple pictures of her family as they stepped into their new home. To celebrate the occasion, they had a small pizza party. Leone, her husband Daniel Weber and their three kids -daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher — were all smiles in the snaps posted by the actress.

