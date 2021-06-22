News18 Afternoon Digest: Vaccines Losing Effect Against Delta Variant: WHO Official; Yoga Originated in Nepal, Not India: PM Oli

‘Vaccines Losing Effect Against Delta Variant’: WHO Official Warns of Constellation of Mutations

The existing vaccines om Covid-19 vaccines have showed reduced signs of efficacy against the Delta variant of coronavirus, which was first detected in India, World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist said on Monday. However, the vaccines are still found to be effective at preventing severe illness and deaths. READ MORE

Karnataka’s ‘Barber on Wheels’ is Shaking Things Up With His Mobile Salon, One Doorstep at a Time

Need a haircut or a good shave? Just call Shivappa and he will vroom to your doorstep and give you the desired service. A makeshift goods auto redesigned into a mobile salon is making rounds in and around neighboring places of Chikamagalur district in Karnataka. The innovative idea of a mobile salon came from a Facebook picture of a random ‘foreign’ national, says the now successful entrepreneur. READ MORE

‘Yoga Originated in Nepal, Not India’: After Misbelief on Lord Ram’s Birth Place, PM Oli’s Another Bizarre Claim

India wasn’t around when yoga started in the world, claimed Nepal’s caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, as he hailed Nepal for being the “birth nation” of the asanas”. “Yoga originated in Nepal, not in India. At the time when Yoga came into existence, there was no existence of India it was divided into factions,” caretaker Prime Minister Oli was quoted by ANI as saying. READ MORE

Liger Makers to Release Vijay Deverakonda Film on OTT After Rs 200 Crore Deal? Actor Has Best Reply

Liger has been shot in Telugu and Hindi and marks Vijay Deverakonda’s foray into Bollywood. The film is expected to release in September in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Last month, the makers postponed the release of its teaser indefinitely. A joint statement from production companies Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, and the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda was shared on social media. READ MORE

‘Stop Playing PUBG’: Cyber Crime’s Friendly Warning to Fans of Arrested YouTuber ‘Toxic Madan’ is Viral

‘Toxic Madan,’ the infamous YouTuber from Chennai who used obscene language in his online gaming channels, was nabbed after absconding for around 4 days near Dharmapuri district by the special team on June 18. The day after remanding ‘Toxic Madan’ till July 3, the Central Crime Branch on June 20, blocked all the YouTube channels of Madan Kumar and deleted the videos. READ MORE

Narada Case: SC Judge Recuses from Hearing Mamata Banerjee’s Petition

Supreme Court judge Justice Aniruddha Bose on Tuesday recused himself from hearing petitions of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and state law minister Moloy Ghatak challenging the Calcutta high court order to deny them from filing an affidavit in connection with the 2016 Narada sting case. READ MORE

