News18 Afternoon Digest: US Willing to Send Covid-19 Vaccines to India; Petrol Price Today Crosses Rs 100 in Mumbai

US Willing to Send Covid-19 Vaccines to India: Jaishankar’s Productive Dialogue With Team Biden

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday. Calling Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines as one of the most important aspects of his discussions with top officials of the Biden administration, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Officials said that the endeavour is to expand the production of vaccines in India with assistance from the United States. Jaishankar, 66, is the first Indian Cabinet minister to visit the US under the Biden administration. READ MORE

Petrol Price Today Crosses Rs 100 in Mumbai; Highest Ever. Check Fuel Rates in Your City

The retail price of petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Mumbai on Saturday, its highest level ever. After a day’s hiatus, the state-run oil marketing companies have revised the fuel prices on Saturday. While petrol has become expensive by up to 26 paise, diesel is costlier by up to 30 paise on May 29, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, petrol rate has jumped to Rs 93.94 for a litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 100.19 in the financial capital. The auto fuel prices have jumped to Rs 93.97 in Kolkata and Rs 95.51 in Chennai. READ MORE

What is Dog Coronavirus Detected in Humans and Why You Shouldn’t Worry: All your Queries Answered

Scientists have found a new canine coronavirus in a handful of people hospitalised with pneumonia. This may sound alarming, but once we unpack it, you will see that there’s no reason to lose any sleep. The discovery of the canine coronavirus in eight people at a hospital in Sarawak, Malaysia, was reported in Clinical Infectious Diseases by a group of highly regarded international scientists. The first thing to clarify is what canine coronavirus is. Importantly, it is quite distinct from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The coronavirus family can be divided into four groups of viruses: alpha, beta, gamma and delta coronaviruses. SARS-CoV-2, or the Coronavirus which we are witnessing across the world, falls within the beta coronaviruses group; whereas the canine coronaviruses are in the entirely separate alpha coronavirus group. READ MORE

Caught on Cam, Doctor Couple Shot Dead by Bike-borne Miscreants in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, a man and his wife, both doctors, were shot dead in broad daylight on Friday in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district by two bike-borne miscreants. The police have identified the accused as Anuj and Mahesh. They intercepted the couple’s car at the crossing, got off their motorcycle and walked towards the couple. As the husband, who was in the driving seat, lowered the car’s window, one of accused shot multiple times at them and fled the scene. Efforts are on to arrest the accused at the earliest, the police added. He said the assailants stopped Dr Sudeep Gupta (46) and his wife Seema Gupta (44) at Circular Road near Central Bus Stand and shot them dead. READ MORE

MHA Empowers 13 More Districts to Grant Citizenship to Non-Muslim Refugees, But CAA Rules Awaited

The Centre has empowered 13 districts across 3 states to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh on Friday. In 2016, 16 district collectors were given the power to accept citizenship application under sections 5 and 6 of the Citizenship Act of 1955. The latest order grants the same power to 13 more districts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Punjab, taking the total districts to 29. The order means Pakistani, Afghani and Bangladeshi nationals who are currently in India on long term visa can apply for citizenship in the districts Morbi, Rajkot, Patan and Vadodara in Gujarat; Durg and Balodabazar in Chhattisgarh; Jalore, Udaipur, Pali, Barmer and Sirohi in Rajasthan; Faridabad in Haryana; and Jalandhar in Punjab. READ MORE

FIR Filed in Mumbai Against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Munmun Dutta

An FIR has been lodged in Mumbai against actor Munmun Dutta of the popular television show ‘Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ for allegedly using a derogatory term against a community in a YouTube video that went viral on social media, according to news agency ANI. She has been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Based on a complaint lodged by Akhil Bharatiya Balai Mahasangh president Manoj Parmar, another FIR was earlier registered against Dutta in Indore under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. READ MORE

