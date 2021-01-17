News18 Afternoon Digest | UK Invites PM Modi to Attend G7, Health Min Vardhan Says 'Misinformation' Being Spread after Cong Questions Vaccine and Other Stories

UK Invites PM Modi to Attend G7, Boris Johnson Likely to Visit India ‘Ahead Of Summit’

The United Kingdom has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit to be held in the country's Cornwall region in June. The G7, which includes the world's seven leading democratic economies- UK, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, Italy, the USA- and the European Union, will discuss issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, technological changes, scientific discoveries and open trade.

They Aren't Anti-nationals': Sukhbir Singh Badal Says NIA Summons to Farm Leader

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the Central government of intimidating the farmers through central agencies after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) summoned farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu among 40 others yesterday. Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa, who has been part of the farm laws negotiations with the Union government was summoned for questioning on January 17.

As Akhilesh Gets in Action & Priyanka Plans Mega Offensive, Can Oppn Turn Tide in Saffron UP Ahead of 2022 Poll?

With just a year left to assembly polls scheduled early next year, Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is hopeful of doing what no other political party had been successful with over the last three decades. It hopes to break the jinx that the party in power has never been repeated for the second consecutive term. Another major opposition force, the BSP, was mostly in news for its seemingly soft approach towards the BJP and its open attack against Congress and the SP.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Says 'Misinformation' Being Spread As Congress Questions Vaccine Drive

During India's first phase of rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine, where over 2 lakh people have been inoculated, health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan sought to assure the people of the country that the vaccines being rolled out in India went under best possible scientific scrutiny and people should not believe in "misinformation" being spread.

13-year-old Abducted, Gang-raped Twice by 9 men in MP's Umaria District

Nine men in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district abducted and gang-raped a 13-year-old twice within five days, the MP police said. The horrific act took place on January 4 when the teenager was first kidnapped by a youngster known to her. For the next two days, she was raped by six of his friends.

PM Modi Says Vaccine Drive 'Important Landmark' As Congratulatory Messages Pour In From Lanka, Bhutan

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering congratulated their Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the landmark beginning of the world's largest coronavirus inoculation drive. In response, PM Modi thanked the scientists and frontline workers and said they played a crucial role in fighting the pandemic.

India vs Australia, Highlights, IND v AUS, 4th Test, Day 3 Brisbane: Aus Lead by 53 at End of Day

India vs Australia, Live Score, IND v AUS, 4th Test, Day 3 Brisbane: India vs Australia live score, Aus 21-0: STUMPS, Australia lead by 54 runs. Warner and Harris have played out a tricky passage of play, and taken the lead past 50. India will be very happy with the way they fought back in this game.