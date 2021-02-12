News18 Afternoon Digest: SC Notice to Centre, Twitter on Plea over 'Seditious' Tweets, Bengal Bandh Today and Other Top Stories

SC Notice to Centre, Twitter on BJP Leader's Plea Seeking Screening of Anti-India, Seditious Tweets

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a Public Interest Litigation filed by BJP leader Vinit Goenka seeking a direction to the central government to devise a mechanism to check "anti-India" and "seditious" posts on social media platforms, especially Twitter. A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde issued notices to the Centre and Twitter on the petition and directed that the matter be tagged with similar pending petitions seeking social media regulation.

Left, Cong Take Out March in Birbhum, Kolkata; Siliguri Roads Deserted, Rail Services Hit, Tyres Burnt at 3 Places

As Bengal geared up to reopen schools after a year, deserted roads and blocked trains greeted residents on Friday. While shops were shut in Siliguri amid 12-hour bandh call, protesters blocked rail track at Kanchrapara railway station in North 24 Paraganas. The state government, however, said that no bandh will be observed and all government offices will remain open and employees staying away except for emergency, will result in a pay cut.

Petrol Price Crosses Rs 88-mark in Delhi, Diesel at New High as Fuel Prices Rises for 4th Consecutive Day

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked all over the country on Friday for the fourth consecutive days in a row. Petrol prices rose by 26-29 paise a litre while the diesel prices went up by 34-38 paise a litre across major cities of the country today. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked all over the country on Friday for the fourth consecutive days in a row. Petrol prices rose by 26-29 paise a litre while the diesel prices went up by 34-38 paise a litre across major cities of the country today.

Eight Months After Announcement, ISRO Tests its First Private Satellite in 50 Years

For the first time in 50 years, two satellites by Indian startups — SpaceKidz India and Pixxel (incorporated as Sygyzy) — were tested at the UR Rao Satellite Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This comes after India opened up its space sector to private players in June last year. An independent body, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), was set up to not only to oversee the space activity of the private sector, but also to handhold and share facilities of ISRO. The decision of the body would be binding on ISRO as well.

IPL Auction 2021 Players List: Teams Not Interested as Sreesanth Fails to Make the Cut in Final List of 292 Players

Former India international and Kerala pacer S Sreesanth who had reportedly registered his name for the IPL 2021 Play Auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai had failed to make the cut. Sreesanth, who returned to competitive cricket after serving out a seven-year ban for involvement in spot-fixing in IPL, was hopeful of getting picked at the auction and play in the IPL once again.