News18 Afternoon Digest: RBI Leaves Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%, NIA Arrests Social Activist Stan Swamy in Bhima Koregaon Case & Other Top Stories

RBI Expects FY21 GDP Growth to Contract by 9.5% in First Official Estimate; Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday left key interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row as widely expected, while retaining an accommodative monetary policy stance, implying more rate cuts in the future if needed to support the coronavirus-hit economy. The monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4%, while the reverse repo rate or the key borrowing rate stayed at 3.35%. READ HERE

Bhima Koregaon Case: NIA Arrests 83-Year-Old Social Activist Father Stan Swamy from Ranchi

Social activist Stan Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Ranchi in Jharkhand on Thursday in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. The 83-year-old Jesuit priest had been questioned by the NIA in connection with the case in August this year. In 2018, a police team from Maharashtra had raided his residence and seized his computer in connection with the probe into the Bhima-Koregaon case. READ MORE

Ram Vilas Paswan, the ‘Weatherman’ of Indian Politics, Leaves Behind a Void Near Impossible to Fill

Ram Vilas Paswan, the founder president of Lok Janshakti Party, had argued for a secular India so ardently that it’s hard to forget how his critics had questioned him for joining hands with Narendra Modi’s government. Paswan breathed his last on October 8, leaving a void. His admirers recalled his speech in Lok Sabha when he strongly opposed the Confidence Motion in 1996. It was a difficult hour for the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who resigned within 13 days of forming the government. READ MORE

India's Active Coronavirus Cases Drop Below 9 Lakh After a Month, Total Count Crosses 69 Lakh

India’s COVID-19 tally of cases went past 69 lakh with 70,496 infections being reported in a day, while active cases of infection fell below 9 lakh after a month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 69,06,151. The death toll climbed to 1,06,490 with 964 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. READ MORE

Gay Wedding in US in Traditional Kodava Attire Angers Martial Community Back Home in Karnataka

A gay wedding in traditional Kodava attire in the US has shocked the tiny martial community of the Kodavas in Karnataka. Sharath Ponnappa, a native Kodava and a California-based doctor married his partner Sandeep Dosanj, a North Indian settled in the US, on September 26. Ponnappa had migrated to the United States 20 years ago and has settled there since. Their wedding took place according to Kodava customs in California in the presence of some of his friends and family members. READ MORE

23-Year-Old Dies in Freak Go-karting Accident in Hyderabad after Her Hair Gets Entangled in the Wheel

An outing with family members turned tragic as a 23-year-old engineering student died after her hair got entangled while go-karting here, police said on Thursday. Sri Varshini, a B.Tech final year student, was at Gurram Guda go-karting venue along with her family members on Wednesday evening. As she was enjoying the go-karting, her helmet came off and the hair got entangled in the go-kart wheel. She sustained head injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital, where she succumbed on Thursday. READ MORE

Trump Eyes Return to Rallies as Democrats Draft Bill to Probe His ‘Very Erratic’ Post-Covid Behaviour

Donald Trump said he hopes to resume campaigning on Saturday after receiving a green light from his doctor, even as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares to unveil plans to probe the president's capacity to govern after contracting Covid-19. With just 26 days until the November 3 election, Washington's top Democrat took the extraordinary step of proposing a commission to investigate Trump's fitness for the job -- and whether he needs removal under the Constitution's 25th Amendment -- which she will unveil in a bill Friday. READ MORE

'Trust Issues': Mujeeb Ur Rahman Taking DRS After Third Umpire Ruled Him Out Baffles IPL Fans

Riding on wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow's brilliant 97-run knock and a splendid bowling spell by leg-spinner Rashid Khan, Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday night. There was, however, an umpiring decision during the second innings of the match that left the cricket watchers perplexed. During the Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab IPL encounter, the third umpire was involved twice to adjudge KXIP's Mujeeb Ur Rahman caught behind. Here's what happened. READ MORE