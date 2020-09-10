News18 Afternoon Digest: Rafale Jets Join Air Force, Record Coronavirus Cases and NEET Aspirant Kills Self

Rafales Operationally Ready, Says IAF Chief as Jets Take to Skies; Rajnath Sends Message to China

Five French-made multirole Rafale fighter jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force at the country's oldest IAF base at Ambala on Thursday. A fighter jet flew above the Air Force Station as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly watched it from afar. IAF chief RKS Bhadauria said the jets were operationally ready, while Singh said the induction was very important at this time due to the prevailing situation at India’s borders. READ MORE

95,735 Coronavirus Cases, 1,172 Deaths in Biggest One-Day Rise in India

India registered a record 95,735 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 44.65 lakh, government data showed on Thursday. The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,172 fatalities. The last recorded highest single-day spike was on Tuesday when India registered 90,802 cases. The highest deaths were recorded on Wednesday at 1,133 fatalities. READ MORE

NEET Aspirant Kills Self Ahead of Exam, Family Says Was Stressed

A 19-year-old NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) aspirant, who was found dead in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district on Wednesday, is suspected to have died by suicide, police said. The death of the teenager has triggered a political row; his parents said he was stressed due to the medical entrance exam to be held on Sunday. READ MORE

Cricket Fans Brutally Troll IPL After Rapper Krishna Kaul Accuses Them of Plagiarising His Song

After months of deliberation, the newest edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally looking like a reality. While the excitement and anticipation among the fans of the sport is real, there is a slight hiccup. Recently, Indian rapper Krishna Kaul alleged that the IPL lifted and plagiarised his 2017 song "Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas" to create "Aayenge Hum Wapas". Since then fans have come out in support of Krishna with now-viral hashtag #IplAnthemCopied. READ MORE

Let That Sink in, Says Shibani Dandekar as She Posts Pic of 'Hounded' Rhea and 'Guarded' Kangana

Armed with the 'Y-plus' security cover, Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai in the middle of her ugly tussle with the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena on Wednesday. Now, Rhea's close friend, actress Shibani Dandekar has slammed the equivalence of the two by sharing a picture wherein Rhea is being hounded by the press, whereas Kangana is guarded by a posse of elite commandos of the CRPF. READ MORE