News18 Afternoon Digest: Punjab Farmers Launch Rail Roko, Union Minister Suresh Angadi's Death and Other Top Stories

Punjab Farmers Intensify Stir Against Agri Reforms, to Organise ‘Rail Roko’ Agitation From Today

In an intensified stir against the Centre’s agri reforms, farmers bodies in Punjab will organise a three-day ‘rail roko’ agitation starting Thursday. “We have decided to hold a ‘rail roko’ agitation from September 24 to 26 in the state against the farm bills,” Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher told news agency PTI. Another farmers’ body has also called for a state-wide ‘bandh’ on September 25. READ MORE

Tricolour to Fly at Half-Mast on Govt Buildings as Union Minister Suresh Angadi Succumbs to Covid-19

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on Thursday at all government buildings in Delhi as a mark of mourning following the death of Union Minister of State for Railway Suresh Angadi. Angadi, 65, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS after being detected with Covid-19. READ MORE

Actor-turned-politician and DMDK Chief 'Captain' Vijayakanth Test Positive for Coronavirus

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief Vijayakanth has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The actor-turned-politician, fondly called ‘Captain’ by fans, has been admitted to the MIOT hospital in Chennai. He is asymptomatic and is in good health, DMDK's official statement stated. READ MORE

MP Home Minister Says Sorry After His 'I Don't Wear Mask' Comment Irks Oppn

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday apologised for not wearing a mask and urged everyone else to do so, a day after his "I don't wear a mask" remark caused a flutter and drew fire from the Opposition. "My statement over wearing a mask appears to be a violation of law. It wasn't in line with sentiment of the PM. I accept my mistake and express regret. I'll wear mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear mask & observe social distancing," Mishra said in an early morning tweet today. READ MORE

'Going to Have to See What Happens': Trump Won't Commit to Peaceful Transfer of Power if He Loses

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. “We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said at a news conference, responding to a question about whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.” Trump has been pressing a months-long campaign against mail-in voting by tweeting and speaking out critically about the practice. More states are encouraging mail-in voting to keep voters safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. READ MORE

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Batting & Captaincy Fails to Impress Virender Sehwag

Anyone who saw the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, wasn't particularly impressed with MS Dhoni's approach when the team was chasing a target in excess of 200. A host of former cricketers have slammed Dhoni for his batting. One of them is Virender Sehwag. “I feel Dhoni could’ve batted higher up or even sent Ravindra Jadeja to bat after Sam Curran got out. The run-rate slowed down in the middle overs. If that hadn’t happened and about 20-22 runs were required to win in the last over, the three sixes that Dhoni hit would’ve made people say ‘wow, what a finish’,” Sehwag said. READ MORE