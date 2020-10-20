News18 Afternoon Digest: Punjab CM Moves Three Bills in Assembly to Counter Centre's Farm Laws and Other Top Stories

'Not in Interest of Landless Workers': Punjab CM Moves Three Bills in Assembly to Counter Centre's Farm Laws

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday moved a resolution in Vidhan Sabha rejecting the three new farm laws. He said that the new farm laws are against the interests of the farmers and landless workers. The chief minister then moved three Bills — Amendment to the Farmers Produce Facilitation Act, Amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, Amendment to the Farmers Agreement and Farm Services Act — to counter Centre's farm laws. Earlier on October 14, a decision to convene special session of the assembly was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Singh in Chandigarh.

With Less Than 50,000 Infections, India Posts Lowest Daily New Coronavirus Cases in Nearly Four Months

India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly four months, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, as new cases maintained a decreasing trend from a peak in September. The country reported 46,790 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to nearly 7.6 million – the second-highest behind the United States. It also reported 587 deaths, taking the total to 1,15,197.

Stubble Burning Season Yet to Peak, Punjab, Haryana Have Already Seen over 8,000 Fires Since September

Favourable winds might be helping Delhi's air from slipping into hazardous territory, but it may not last long as the potent combination of adverse weather, spike in local pollution and smoke from farm fires can be set in motion with a slight change in wind direction and speed. Crucially, the burning of paddy straw in Haryana and Punjab, which on Monday contributed to 10% of the PM 2.5 pollution load Delhi-NCR, has already reached levels which are more than the previous two years, officials from Haryana and Punjab said.

'Arbitrary, Incorrect and Irrational': US Lobby Challenges Trump's New H-1B Visa Rules in Lawsuit

Seventeen individuals and organisations, including universities and businesses, have filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Labor challenging its recent Interim Final Rule on wages related to H1B visas. The lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday alleged that the poorly-drafted and improperly-issued rule did not comply with the procedural rules for rule-making and is substantively arbitrary, incorrect and irrational.

PV Sindhu Quashes Report of Tension with Family, Says Went to London with Parent's Consent

PV Sindhu took to social media to quash rumours of rift with her family as she left the national camp for Olympic hopefuls and to fly out to London. This is the first time Sindhu has traveled abroad without being accompanied by either of her parents leading to speculations that the 25-year-old took the decision to fly out after tensions in her family. Sindhu though took to social media to clarify that she is in London with her family's consent and there is no 'issues' with her family or her coach.

25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Thank Fans for Loving Raj & Simran With All Their Heart

It can be hard to find something new to say about Aditya Chopra's romantic classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which has left a lasting impact that so many films in the genre have failed to match before or since its release. The film clocks 25 years today even as it continues to captivate the audiences with the unmatchable charm of its lead pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.