News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi's 72nd 'Mann ki Baat', Two Farmers Die at Tikri Border in 24 Hrs and Other Top Stories

Two Farmers Die at Tikri-Bahadurgarh Border in Last 24 Hours

The farmer unions protesting against the farm laws said they will hold a tractor march from Singhu border on Wednesday if the government does not talk of repealing the farm laws during proposed talks on Tuesday. The farmer unions on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the government and have proposed December 29 as the date for the next round of talks to resolve the deadlock over the Centre's three farm laws. Two protesting farmers, one from Punjab and another from Haryana's Kaithal, died of cardiac arrest at the Tikri-Bahadurgarh border in the last 24 hours, according to a report in The Tribune.

Modi Extends Greetings for 2021 in Year's Last Radio Programme, Hails 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Call for 'Vocal for Local' Amid Covid-19 Hurdles

With 'Made in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in focus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's shift for indigenous products within a year amid coronavirus pandemic. He is addressing the 72nd edition of 'Mann ki Baat', which is also the last of year 2020. The prime minister had on Friday asked people to share their inputs and ideas for his monthly radio programme. This comes amid threat from protesting farmers to bang thalis to "wash out" the programme.

India Sees Lowest Covid-19 Cases in Nearly 6 Months, Deaths Below 300 for 2nd Day

India on Sunday reported 18,732 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest daily figure since July 1. The fresh cases pushed the country's total coronavirus tally to 1,01,87,850. Another 279 people died due to the deadly virus, the Health Ministry figures stated. However, in what seems to be a respite in fatalities, the figures have been below 300 for two consecutive days.

BJP's Rajasthan Ally RLP Quits NDA Over Farm Laws, Chief Beniwal Says 'Not Stuck to Tie-up With Fevicol'

BJP lone Rajasthan ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) walked out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance on Saturday amid massive farmers’ agitation over the new agri-marketing laws, the second NDA constituent to do so after the Shiromani Akali Dal. RLP leader and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal announced the decision while addressing farmers at a rally in Shahjahanpur in Alwar district.

Story continues

WhatsApp Added These Five Cool Features This Year; Have You Started Using Them?

WhatsApp is by far the most popular instant messaging app in the world. And it gained even greater importance through the course of the year 2020 as it became the default communications platform for work, for catching up with friends and for families to stay in touch. No wonder then that the WhatsApp data suggested a significant spike in usage too. In March when the Coronavirus pandemic really took its effect with lockdowns and work from home routines, users on average were spending over 15 billion minutes talking each day on WhatsApp calls, well above the pre-pandemic usage trends. According to research firm Statista, as of October 2020, WhatsApp has 2 billion active global users, with Facebook Messenger in second place with 1.3 billion active users and WeChat following in third with 1.2 billion. India is WhatsApp’s biggest market.

5 Times Salman Khan Lashed Out at Contestants in Bigg Boss

Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s talk a bit about one of the most controversial Indian television reality game shows, Bigg Boss, which is hosted by Salman for years now. The actor’s decade-long association makes him almost synonymous to the popular reality show. The house of Bigg Boss is a hub of drama of sorts. In addition to friendships, drama, romance and arguments, the show has its fair share of ugly fights. The controversies keep changing with seasons but often cause a buzz in the viewers.