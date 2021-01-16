News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Launches Vaccination Drive, Warns Against Falling Prey to Rumours; Farmer Leader Baldev Singh Sirsa Summoned by NIA for Questioning and Other Stories

PM Modi Launches Vaccination Drive, Warns Against Falling Prey to Propaganda, Rumours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday kicked off the "world's largest" vaccination campaign on Saturday as India will inoculate 3 lakh healthcare and frontline workers against Covid-19 on the first day. Modi, in a televised address before the vaccine rollout, said there are several nations whose entire population is less than 3 crores, but India will be vaccinating as many people in just the first phase, as he saluted scientists for developing the vaccines in such a short span of time.

Covishield vs Covaxin: What We Know About Efficacy of the Two Coronavirus Vaccines in India

India has approved two made in India vaccines – Oxford-AstraZeneca's 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for emergency use authorisation. Over the next six to eight months, nearly three crore high-risk people, including healthcare and frontline workers, will be inoculated during the initial phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive that begins on Saturday.

WhatsApp Delays Data Sharing Change after Backlash on Privacy, Says 'We Can't See Your Private Texts'

WhatsApp on Friday postponed a data-sharing change as users concerned about privacy fled the Facebook-owned messaging service and flocked to rivals Telegram and Signal. The smartphone app, a huge hit across the world, canceled its February 8 deadline for accepting an update to its terms concerning sharing data with Facebook, saying it would use the pause to clear up misinformation around privacy and security.

Farmer Leader Baldev Singh Sirsa Summoned by NIA for Questioning

Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa, who has been part of the farm laws negotiations with Union government that were held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, has been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning on January 17. A NIA official confirmed the summons but claimed that Singh was being called as a witness. "Notice has been sent under Section 160 CRPC which is done for witness summon," the NIA official said.

Krunal Pandya Leaves Syed Mushtaq Ali Bio-bubble After Father's Death

Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya has left the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 bio-bubble in Vadodara to be with his family to mourn the passing of his father, Himanshu Pandya. Himanshu died on Saturday due to a cardiac arrest. "Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," BCA Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi said.

Signal Faced Outage Due to Millions of New Users and Elon Musk Was Around to Troubleshoot

Signal, an encrypted messaging service, saw a meteoric rise in its downloads worldwide in the past few days following a "controversial" update in the privacy policy by the rival app WhatsApp. But the influx of users migrating to the Internet's "new-find" has been so high, Signal finally faced the heat on Friday.