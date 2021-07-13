News18 Afternoon Digest: NEET 2021 Aspirants Demand Postponement till October Fearing COVID-19 Third Wave; Unopened Super Mario 64 From 1996 Sells For a Whopping Rs 11 Crore

NEET 2021 Aspirants Demand Postponement till October Fearing COVID-19 Third Wave

Following Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s announcement of conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 on September 12, students have demanded postponement of the medical entrance exams by another month. A large section of medical aspirants is trending #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober on social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook. READ MORE

Unopened Super Mario 64 From 1996 Sells For a Whopping Rs 11 Crore

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game. A spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about who purchased the game. READ MORE

Sputnik V Soft Launched in Over 50 Cities in India: Dr Reddys

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, which soft-launched Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V here on May 14 has expanded the pilot project to over 50 other cities and towns in the country. In a tweet on Monday night, the city-based drug maker said it will strengthen the commercial rollout of Sputnik V in the coming weeks. READ MORE

Tesla is Going to ‘Die’ if I am not CEO, Says Elon Musk at SolarCity Trial

Elon Musk is one of the most talked-about figures in the automotive industry and that is for several reasons. Now, however, Musk is in the news once again for not-so-good reasons as the CEO is giving testimony to the court in a two-week-long trial. This comes shortly after Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla will release a new user interface with its upcoming FSD v9 Beta software update. READ MORE

Delta Variant Ripping Around the World at a Scorching Pace, Driving New Spike in Cases, Death: WHO

The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and deaths, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said, warning that the variant, now in over 104 countries, is expected to soon be the dominant Covid-19 strain circulating worldwide. READ MORE

Story continues

Days of 3rd-Degree Torture Over, Plans Afoot to Bring ‘Radical Changes’ in IPC, CrPC, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Centre plans to bring about “radical changes” in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act to make them modern and relevant to the needs of present times. READ MORE

Vaccination Drive Hits Hurdle in Delhi, Maharashtra & Odisha Due to Covishield Shortage

While the Centre has been boasting of an all-time high in terms of jabs provided, Delhi and several others have run out of its stocks for the Covishield vaccine. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia tweeted about the shortage as well. “Vaccines have run out in Delhi again,” Sisodia wrote in his tweet, “The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days,” he wrote. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here