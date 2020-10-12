News18 Afternoon Digest: Large Parts of Mumbai Face Major Power Outage, Khushbu Sundar Quits Congress & Other Top Stories

Mumbai Power Outage: Trains Stuck, Tata Power Stock Crashes 2% as MMR Suffers Blackout Due to 'Grid Failure'; Min Says Restoration May Take an Hour

A major power outage was reported in Mumbai on Monday with residents taking to Twitter to report blackout across financial capital, Navi Mumbai and Thane. Multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-Padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system was reported with 360 MW supply in the city and suburbs being affected. An official said that restoration is under process and will take one hour. Power minister Nitin Raut reiterated the same. LIVE UPDATES

Minutes After Congress Drops Her as Spokesperson, Khushbu Sundar Quits Amid Speculations of Switching to BJP

Minutes after Congress dropped her as their national spokesperson, Khushbu Sundar on Monday resigned from the grand old party amid speculations that may jump ship to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). The move is being considered significant ahead of assembly elections in home state Tamil Nadu next year. READ MORE

India's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 71 Lakh-mark with 66,732 Fresh Cases & 816 Deaths

India’s COVID-19 tally went past 71 lakh with 66,732 fresh cases, while the number of people who have recuperated crossed 61 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 86.36 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday. The COVID-19 caseload stands at 71,20,538. The death toll climbed to 1,09,150 with the virus claiming 816 lives in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. READ MORE

Delhi Air Quality Turns 'Hazardous' as Stubble Burning Begins. But Met Says It's a Marginal 'Improvement'

The air quality in Delhi deteriorated on Monday morning as the pollutants increased, turning the atmosphere in several areas 'hazardous'. According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the Air Quality Index was recorded 'poor' with 275 AQI in Anand Vihar, 263 in Rohini, 275 in ITO and 229 in Nehru Nagar. READ MORE

Riyan Parag Celebrates Thrilling Victory Over SRH With Bihu Dance and Cricket Fans are Here For it

"Riyan Parag dances and finishes matches - just love his attitude." After registering four consecutive loses in the ongoing season of IPL, Rajasthan Royals produced a stunning run chase on Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, beating them by 5 wickets and a delivery to spare at Dubai International Stadium. What was even more delightful was 18-year-old Assamese boy Parag's celebratory jig in the form of Bihu dance on the pitch after he hit Khaleel Ahmed for a six over covers on the penultimate ball, making the night memorable for his team. READ MORE

Israeli Actress Gal Gadot's Casting as Egyptian Queen Cleopatra in Hollywood Film Sparks Criticism

Gal Gadot is teaming up with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to play Cleopatra in a period biographical drama scripted by Laeta Kalogridis. Her casting in the upcoming Paramount film has launched a debate about the Egyptian ruler's ancestry and whether the Israeli actress is right for the role. READ MORE