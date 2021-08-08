News18 Afternoon Digest: Ladakh Scraps Permit System for Tourists Visiting 'Protected' Areas; Major Crackdown Against Jamaat-e-Islami and Other Stories

Ladakh Scraps Permit System for Tourists Visiting ‘Protected’ Areas, Some Villages to Stay Out of Bounds

The Ladakh administration has scrapped the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in another move to underline India’s sovereignty over the territory. The move will benefit Indian tourists visiting the ‘protected’ areas in the region as there will be less paperwork required to deal with. READ MORE

EXPLAINED: What Is Covovax, Which Could Be Another Shot In The Arm For India’s Vaccine Race

It is the first protein subunit vaccine that is reportedly ready for roll-out, pending approvals. The US-based Novavax, the maker of Covovax, as the vaccine has been named in India, has already sought an emergency use nod for the vaccine in the country in collaboration with the Serum Institute. There are now five vaccines that have been cleared for use in India and the Novavax shot will represent a further boost as the country looks to vaccinate its entire adult population by the end of 2021. READ MORE

JEE Main Topper Aims at Developing Technology to Save Environment, Shares Exam Preparation Tips

Ruchir Bansal has obtained a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains session 3. He is among 17 students out of over 7 lakh to have obtained the top rank in the engineering entrance exam. Delhi native, Bansal, now wants to use his intellect in helping the environment. READ MORE

Job Hiring at All-Time High in India; IT-ITes Lead the Growth: Naukri.com Report

It has come to light that the hiring activity across India touched an all-time high in the month of July. This trend in increased hiring was led by the IT-ITeS sector, which indicates a solid recovery for the economy in terms of growth as well as sustained recovery of businesses from the impact of Covid-19, according to a Naukri JobSpeak report. READ MORE

Major Crackdown Against Jamaat-e-Islami as NIA Conducts Raids Across J&K, Seizes Documents

Along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out raids at multiple locations across J&K in connection with the funding of anti-India activities. READ MORE

Deepika Padukone Out of Baiju Bawra for Demanding Equal Pay as Ranveer Singh: Report

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been a champion for equal pay in Bollywood. The actress has often spoken out about the shocking pay disparity between male and female actors in Bollywood. However, according to a latest report, the actress has lost a project for demanding equal remuneration as her co-star. READ MORE

