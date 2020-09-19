News18 Afternoon Digest: India's Latest Covid Recoveries Exceed Fresh Cases, Unusual IPL Kick-Off Today and Other Top Stories

COVID-19: India's Single-day Recoveries Exceed Fresh Cases as Record 95,880 Recuperate

India's single-day recovery outdid the number of new infections as nearly 96,000 people recuperated from Covid-19, even as the total caseload went past 53 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The figures released at 8 am showed that while 95,880 people recovered from Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, 93,337 new infections were recorded during the period. READ MORE

IPL 2020: From Improbable to Reality, An IPL Like Never Before is Upon Us

Who would have thought that this would be a reality. When the BCCI officially suspended the IPL 2020 in March, it seemed improbable that the tournament would be held anytime soon. Over the next few months, even discussing resumption of cricket - leave along IPL - was nearly blasphemous given the COVID-19 situation. The world, India in particular, suffered due to the pandemic and cricket was the last thing on people's minds. READ MORE

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Supreme Court's Feminist Icon, Dies at 87; Trump and Biden Likely to Clash on Replacement

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said. READ MORE

NIA Arrests 9 Suspected Al Qaeda Operatives from West Bengal, Kerala for 'Planning Attacks on Vital Installations'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested nine suspected terror operatives following raids in West Bengal and Kerala on a group allegedly linked to the Pakistan-sponsored Al Qaeda. An NIA spokesperson said that the agency carried out the simultaneous raids at several locations in Kerala's Ernakulam and West Bengal's Murshidabad after learning about an inter-state module of Al Qaeda operatives at various locations in India. READ MORE

6 Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors Died Due to Hospital Negligence After Contracting Covid-19, Says Group

Organisations working with the survivors of the 1984 Union Carbide disaster have accused the Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) of criminal negligence and mismanagement after six victims of the gas tragedy who recently contracted Covid-19 died in the institute's isolation ward over the past fortnight. READ MORE

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Movie Review: This Working Class Heroines' Story Hits At Right Spots

In tone and texture, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare has hit the right spots. Its intention of being a working class heroines’ story is quite apparent and has nice dimensions too, but there are way too many sub-plots going on for a 124-minute film. If we don’t get into nitpicking then Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a suitable film giving a good overlook of the present feminism debates. READ MORE