News18 Afternoon Digest: India Sees 1,68,912 Cases in 24 Hrs, Stock Market Sees Major Fall as Sensex Opens at 1,400 Pts Below & Other Top Stories

Govt Expert Panel to Take Up Sputnik V’s Application for Vaccine Approval Today; India Sees 1,68,912 Cases in 24 Hrs

India reports 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases, 75,086 discharges, & 904 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. Total cases reported were 1,35,27,717, while total recoveries are 1,21,56,529. Mumbai reported 9,986 cases on Sunday, registering a marginal spike in the number of fresh cases. Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Mumbai and Thane are among the districts contributing the most number of cases to the national caseload. READ MORE

From Stopping Locals to 5 Star Hotels as Covid Centres: Changes Likely if Mumbai Goes for Full Lockdown

A crucial decision on the Maharashtra lockdown can be taken today as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to attend a series of meetings with government officials, task forces, traders body and others regarding a lockdown in the state. The chief minister will attend a meeting with the finance department and he is likely to have a cabinet meeting on the matter. A decision is likely to be expected after the series of meetings.

Is Dharavi’s ‘Covid-19 Immunity’ From Last Year Giving Strong Fight to 2nd Wave in Mumbai?

The ‘Dharavi Model’ of COVID-19 management worked effectively because of the aggressive strategies devised by BMC to tackle the COVID-19 virus, coupled with a strong community engagement. On December 25, 2020 Dharavi did not register any new COVID cases for the second time since coronavirus arrived. It has managed to put up a fierce fight against the second wave as well. The total number of cases in Mumbai has already crossed the 5-lakh mark to which Dharavi contributes only 5,676 cases, despite its high population density. READ MORE

Stock Market Sees Major Fall as Sensex Opens at 1,400 Pts Below, More Than 40 Nifty Stocks Turn Red

Markets see major fall with more than 40 Nifty stocks in the red as Indian indices opened weak on Monday with Nity below 14,600 on the back of mixed global cues. Except Infosys, all other shares are in red on BSE Sensex in the early trade. According to Money Control, at 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 813.07 points or 1.64% at 48,778.25, and the Nifty was down 245.90 points or 1.66% at 14,589. About 386 shares have advanced, 1,181 shares declined, and 76 shares are unchanged. READ MORE

No Care For Rules? 50 Worst Districts Openly Flout Covid Safety Protocols, Centre Issues Warning

The centre warned the three worst-affected states namely Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab that Covid-19 safety protocols were being flouted by people in 50 of their districts thus urging them to implement stricter measures. The warning came after the central teams who visited the states last week found a lack of surveillance measures being taken by the state administrations, especially in containment zones. READ MORE

Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan Among Late Icons Given Tribute at BAFTA 2021

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan were among late screen icons who were given tributes along with Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas and Chadwick Boseman, at the 74th British Academy for Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards held in the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night. The tribute, in the form of a video clip, was a homage paid to over 40 artists the world of screen lost during the past year, including actors, writers, directors, and technicians. READ MORE

