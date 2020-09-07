News18 Afternoon Digest: India Second Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus, Metro Services Resume and Other Top Stories

India Pips Brazil as Country 2nd Worst-hit by Coronavirus as Over 90,000 Cases Recorded in a Day

India on Monday pipped Brazil to take the second spot on the list of nations worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic as it recorded over 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day, taking the total tally to over 42 lakh. India saw a record 90,802 people being infected in a day, despite the number of tests being performed seeing a huge dip to 7.2 lakhs. The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 42,04,613, while the death toll climbed to 71,642 with 1,016 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours. READ MORE

India’s GDP Numbers Alarming, Govt Needs to be Frightened Out Of Complacency: Raghuram Rajan

The government and its bureaucrats need to be frightened out of their complacency and a stimulus is critical to prevent an "atrophied" economy, former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan has said in a post reacting to what he calls India's alarming -23.9 per cent quarterly GDP. Without relief measures, the growth potential of the economy would be "seriously damaged", he said. READ MORE

What Does Travelling in Metro Look Like After Six Months Look Like? See Photos

Metro trains have resumed in several cities today, nearly six months after they were stopped, with protective measures against the coronavirus. Only asymptomatic people are allowed to board trains and stations at containment zones will stay shut. The passengers have been asked to download the Aarogya Setu app on their smartphones and will undergo thermal checks at stations. SEE PHOTOS

Sushant Singh Rajput Was Habitual in Using Marijuana, Rhea Chakraborty Tells NCB

Rhea Chakraborty has informed the Narcotics Control Bureau that Sushant Singh Rajput was "habitual" in using marijuana, an NCB source has indicated to CNN-News18, adding that the actress was co-operating in the investigation but was "evasive" in some instances. Rhea reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for further questioning in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. READ MORE

Novak Djokovic 'Defaulted' Out of US Open After Striking Line Judge in Throat with Ball | Watch

World number one Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified in the US Open fourth round on Sunday after striking a line judge with a ball following a point during the first set of his match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. Djokovic was becoming frustrated after squandering three set points. Having dropped serve to trail 5-6, he swatted a ball reasonably hard to the back of the court, inadvertently striking a female line judge in the area of her throat. READ MORE

Congress Sends a Message: Big Names Left Out of Panels Formed for Uttar Pradesh Polls

The Indian National Congress on Sunday evening announced panels in the run-up to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls and former Union minister Salman Khursheed has been tasked with the responsibility of heading the Manifesto Committee. In a key development, dissenters, including Jitin Prasada and former UP Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar, who were signatories to a letter to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, have been left out. READ MORE