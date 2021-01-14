News18 Afternoon Digest: India Preps for Jan 16's Massive Inoculation Drive; Trump Impeached Twice and Other Top Stories

Race to Become 'World Leader in Vaccination' Heats Up as India Preps for January 16's Massive Inoculation Drive While India is set to launch world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive starting January 16, there are few other countries which are already leading the race in vaccinating their population. Overall, till January 12, 29.42 million people globally received at least one jab of the vaccine, according to data compiled by the University of Oxford.

Charged for Role in Deadly Capitol Riot, Donald Trump Becomes First US President to be Impeached Twice US President Donald Trump was impeached by the US House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with "incitement of insurrection" over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office. With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the US Capitol, egged on by the president's calls for them to "fight like hell" against the election results.

Cong MLA Sajjan Singh Gets Child Rights Body Notice for Justifying Women’s Early Marriage The National Commission For Protection of Child Rights issued notice to former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress legislator Sajjan Singh Verma over his comments on minor girls on Wednesday. The rights body has requested Verma to ‘provide an explanation within two days giving reasons and justifying his intention for making such discriminatory statement.’ During a press conference, Verma said, “girls are capable of bearing children by the age of 15-17 years and there was no need to raise the legal age for marriage to 21, is Shivraj a doctor or a scientist. What is the logic behind this?.” Further accusing the BJP government in the state of failing to protect minor girls, he added, “Madhya Pradesh tops in the number of rapes against minors. Instead of taking strict action in such cases, the chief minister is playing politics full of hypocrisy.”

'Invades Right to Privacy': Allahabad HC Makes Display of Notice for Inter-faith Marriages Optional

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday ruled that mandatory publication of notices for inter-faith marriages will be optional in order to protect the liberty and privacy of the couples. Justice Vivek Choudhary observed that the publication of notices would "invade the fundamental rights of liberty and privacy" and also affect a couple's decision to marry due to interference from state and non-state actors.

England in Sri Lanka: Moeen Ali Infected With New UK Variant of Coronavirus England's Moeen Ali is infected with the new UK variant of the coronavirus, Sri Lankan authorities said Wednesday, after the cricketer tested positive for Covid-19 on his arrival in the country 10 days ago. Deputy Chief Epidemiologist Hemantha Herath told reporters in Colombo that the 33-year-old England all-rounder was Sri Lanka's first case of the UK strain, which is believed to be more transmissible.