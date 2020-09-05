News18 Afternoon Digest: India Demands Status Quo Ante in Ladakh and Other Top Stories

India Demands Restoration of Status Quo Ante, Disengagement in Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on Friday held a meeting for more than 2 hours in Moscow with a focus on easing escalating border tensions in eastern Ladakh. It was the first high-level political face-to-face meeting between the two sides after the border row erupted along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in early May. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have previously held separate telephonic talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to resolve the standoff. READ MORE

Record Recoveries, Active Cases Dip in 5 States: 8 Coronavirus Highlights

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the country with a single-day spike of 86,432 new cases, five states recorded a dip in the number of cases on Friday. India's Covid-19 tally has crossed 40 lakh with a single-day spike of 86,432 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. The death toll from the pandemic neared 70,000 on Saturday, with more than 1,000 fatalities being reported for the fourth straight day. Fresh recoveries from the infections crossed 70,000 for the first time. LIVE UPDATES

Google is Giving Its Employees Friday Off and Everybody Wants In

Almost six months into working from home during a global pandemic, employees may be starting to feel burnout - despite very rarely stepping out, or engaging in heavy physical exercise. Working from home often leads to work hours merging into personal hours, and you're almost always constantly available for calls - and it's mostly your office 'designated' lunch hour merges with the same time most work calls are scheduled. READ MORE

My Son, Daughter Think a Lot About India, I Think a Lot of Your PM: Trump

The First Family of the United States is in love with India, US President Donald Trump indicated as he noted that both his daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr “think a lot about India”. “I know India and I understood those young people (Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka) that you mentioned. They're very good young people. And I know their relationship to India is very good and so is mine,” Trump told reporters at the White House. READ MORE

SSR Fans in Britain Threaten to Take Protests from Streets to Seats

Word of arrest of Showik Chakraborty and others seen as hostile to the late star Sushant Singh Rajput brought some limited celebrations among a plethora of SSR fan groups in Britain. The fan following of SSR has grown massively since his death, through an admiration for him that has now turned into anger over him. Bollywood has claimed distant shores as its own; the anger is now flowing from those distances to bite Bollywood. READ MORE

Tendulkar Himself Would Admit He Wasn't Most Inspirational Captain: Tharoor

Politician Shashi Tharoor is known to speak his mind, and once again he has expressed his opinion, albeit on Sachin Tendulkar's captaincy. An ardent cricket follower, Tharoor said that he was never impressed with Tendulakr's skills as skipper of the team. There was a time, when he felt that Master Blaster was the best bet to lead India, but his perception soon changed after string of poor performances by the team, under him. READ MORE