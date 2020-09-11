News18 Afternoon Digest: India-China Reach 5 Points Consensus, Revised NEET SOPs and Serena Upset at US Open

India, China Reach 5-point Consensus on Ladakh Situation, Take Opposing Views on Bilateral Ties

Sources told CNN-News18 that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during a meeting that lasted two and a half hours in Moscow, told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that the recent incidents in eastern Ladakh have inevitably impacted the development of bilateral relations, and therefore, an urgent resolution of the current situation was in the interest of both nations. However, the Chinese side issued a statement saying that the "Indian side does not consider the bilateral relations to be dependent on the situation at the border".

US Open: Serena Williams Loses in Semi-final as Victoria Azarenka Makes Final After 7 Years

Serena Williams was beaten 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open by Victoria Azarenka on Thursday, denying her the chance of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on home soil this year. Belarusian Azarenka will play Japan's Naomi Osaka in her third final at Flushing Meadows on Saturday, having lost the previous two to Williams in 2012 and 2013.

64 Lakh Indians Were Exposed to Coronavirus Infection by Early May, ICMR’s Sero-Survey Shows

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in a much-delayed results of the national sero-survey, has revealed that by early May, when India had not even begun the process of lifting its national lockdown, an estimated 6.4 million people were likely to have been exposed to Coronavirus. Just five days ago, India's officially reported Coronavirus case count had crossed the four million mark, making it the country with the second-highest number of infections in the world.

Govt Revises SOP for Exams Ahead of NEET 2020, Removes Isolation Option for Symptomatic Students

The Union health ministry on Thursday modified the SOP for holding exams during the coronavirus pandemic, scrapping the provision that permitted symptomatic candidates to take the test in an isolated room. As per the updated document, a symptomatic aspirant should be referred to the nearest health centre and provided a chance to appear for the test through other modes or the educational institution shall make provisions for taking the exam at a later date when the student is deemed fit. "However, if a student is found to be symptomatic, the permission or denial thereof, in such cases shall be granted as per the policy already enunciated on the issue by the Examination Conducting Authorities," the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) said.

Private Schools in Bengaluru Want Students to Pay 'Covid Fees' as Classes Set to Restart

After the Centre's announcement of reopening educational institutions under Unlock 4, private schools in Bengaluru are mulling to levy an excess 'COVID fees' to fund the expenditure for sanitisation and disinfection of their premises. Students across India are set to return to campus from September 21 onwards. The schools managements claim that the spike in fees would compensate for the continuous sanitisation process as areas/surfaces that are frequented by staff and students such as railings, desks, chairs and equipment have to be constantly disinfected to keep everyone safe.

Topless Women Lock Themselves To Railing Outside UK Parliament to Protest Climate Change

Topless activists from campaign group Extinction Rebellion chained themselves to the gates of Britain's parliament Thursday to highlight the "bare truth" about climate change, the final action in 10 days of protests. The women wore "4 degrees C" face masks and warned against the near-term consequences of such a global temperature rise with the words "starvation", "displacement" and "violence" printed on their bare chests. "Can't bare the truth?" they asked on a banner directed at lawmakers walking past on Parliament Square.