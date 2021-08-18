News18 Afternoon Digest: Human Remains Found in Landing Gear of Military Flight from Kabul; India May Get its First Woman CJI in 2027 and Other Stories

Human Remains Found in Landing Gear of Military Flight from Kabul, Says U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding human remains that were found in the wheel well of one of its C-17s that flew out of Kabul amid the chaos of the Taliban taking over the city.

Haiti Quake Survivors Cry for Help as Death Toll Nears 2,000

Survivors of the earthquake that killed at least 1,941 people in Haiti clamored for food, shelter and medical care on Tuesday as search and rescue efforts resumed after a tropical storm lashed the Caribbean nation with rain, causing dangerous flooding.

India May Get its First Woman CJI in 2027 as Three Women Judges Among Collegium’s List of 9

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana has recommended nine names to the central government on Tuesday for appointment as judges to the apex court. The names include three women judges, along with B V Nagarathna from the Karnataka High Court, who, if elevated, could become the first CJI of the country in 2027.

Gold Price Today Jumps Near Rs 47,400, Highest in a Week; What Investors Should Do

Gold price in India edged higher on Wednesday. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts jumped Rs 47,378 for 10 grams at 0905 hours on August 18. This was the highest price gold has touched in a week. Following the yellow metal, Silver also rose on Wednesday. The precious metal's future jumped 0.35 per cent to Rs 63,447 on August.

Indian Scientists Discover New ‘Mermaid’ Plant Species in Andaman’s Archipelago

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are known for being a hotspot of biodiversity and for this reason they have been the focus of many scientific studies. Now, Scientists from the Central University of Punjab in India have discovered a new plant species with a beautiful structure in the archipelago. Scientists have named the plant species, which is a green algae, as Acetabularia jalakanyakae. Jalakanyakae is a Sanskrit word that literally means a mermaid.

LPG Cylinder Price Hiked Again for Second Straight Month. Check Latest Rates

Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) has become costlier. The price of domestic non-subsidised cooking gas has been increased by 25. This was the second straight month when oil companies raised the price of cooking gas. After the latest hike, a 14.2 kilogram domestic cylinder would now cost Rs 859.50 a piece in the national capital.

