News18 Afternoon Digest: Home Ministry Report Warns of 3rd Wave in Oct; I Don't Trust Anybody, Says Biden on Taliban Promises and Other Stories

‘Paediatric Facilities Nowhere Close’: Home Ministry Report Warns of 3rd Wave in Oct, Children at Risk

According to an exclusive report by Times of India, the report has noted that “paediatric facilities — doctors, staff, equipment like ventilators, ambulances, etc. are nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children become infected”. The report has been submitted to the PMO. READ MORE

How Charging Infra in Residential Buildings Can Power up the EV Industry in India

In 2021, electric cars are already mainstream. The recent news from Tata motors about demand for Nexon EV matching their Diesel variants implies that EVs are already in the consideration set of drivers. Major automobile manufacturers are making ambitious commitments about phasing out ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles and moving on to greener vehicles. READ MORE

I Don’t Trust Anybody, Says Biden on Taliban Promises, Says Washington Will See if Group ‘Means it or Not’

US President Joe Biden said Taliban was seeking legitimacy and have made promises but Washington will see whether “they mean or not”, adding that “I don’t trust anybody” when asked whether he believes the Taliban or not. READ MORE

Karnataka to Become First State to Implement NEP, Education Minister to Launch Programmes Today

Policy directives on higher education will be implemented for now and school-level initiatives will be launched later. Directives related to pre-primary and primary education include introducing mother tongue as a medium of education up to class five and changes in the way board exams are held. Infrastructure is yet to be developed to implement many of the provisions for primary education. READ MORE

IPL 2021: CSK Fans Want Suresh Raina to Shed off That Extra Fat Ahead of Tournament

The second phase of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence in UAE from September 19. Teams have started to arrive in Dubai and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ones to reach early. After completing their mandatory 1-week quarantine, the team is back to the grind and have started the preparations for the remaining matches. After a disastrous outing in 2020, the Chennai-based franchise has bounced back in the first leg of IPL 2021. READ MORE

16-year-old From Surat Becomes Youngest to get Honorary Doctorate in Arts from Delhi University

A16-year-old Surat boy has won the highest degree — an honorary doctorate from a Delhi University college for his achievements in sketching. Hailing from a business family, Shamak becomes the youngest to receive an honorary doctorate in arts for sketching. Shamak has been practising art for the last nine years and got exposure and fame on national and international platforms as well. He also holds free sketching classes for many students. READ MORE

