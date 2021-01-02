News18 Afternoon Digest: Health Min Says Covid Vaccine Will be Free Across India, Buta Singh Passes Away and Other Top Stories

Vaccine Will be Free Across India, Says Harsh Vardhan, Cites Polio Drive Success to Dispel Anti-Vax Rumours

As India gears up to launch the world's largest immunisation drive to end Covid-19, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan urged the public not to pay heed to anti-vaccine rumours. "I want to appeal to people to not believe in any rumors. Our prime criteria in the vaccine trial is the safety and efficacy and nothing will be compromised," Vardhan told reporters after reviewing the dry vaccination run at a government hospital in the capital. READ MORE

Buta Singh, Former Union Minister and Congress Leader, Passes Away at 86; PM, Rahul Lead Tributes

Former Union home minister Buta Singh died at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. He was 86. The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage. Buta Singh, a prominent Dalit leader, served as the home minister between 1986 and 1989 in the Rajiv Gandhi cabinet. He also served as agriculture minister from 1984 to 1986. Between 2004 and 2006, he served as Bihar governor. READ MORE

Reforms Needed But Govt Must Offer High MSPs for Crops Other Than Just Paddy: Nobel Winner Abhijit Banerjee

As farmers continue a long protest against the government's agricultural reforms in the national capital, Nobel laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee says the sector needs reforms but adds that the government should offer more transparent and 'lucrative' Minimum Support Price system for other sustainable crops as well besides just paddy crops. READ MORE

US Congress Passes Defense Bill Despite Trump Veto, Asks China to End 'Military Aggressions' Against India

A bipartisan Congressional provision condemning China's aggression towards India has become a law as the US Congress overrode President Donald Trump's veto on the USD 740 billion defence policy bill which among other things included calling out the Chinese government for its actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) 2021, which became a law on Friday after Congress overrode Trump's veto, included a resolution urging the Chinese government to end its military aggression towards India along the LAC. READ MORE

Battling a Deadly Strain, Britain Opts for Mix-and-Match Covid Vaccinations. Experts Think it's a Gamble

Amid a sputtering vaccine rollout and fears of a new and potentially more transmissible variant of the coronavirus, Britain has quietly updated its vaccination playbook to allow for a mix-and-match vaccine regimen. If a second dose of the vaccine a patient originally received isn’t available, or if the manufacturer of the first shot isn’t known, another vaccine may be substituted, health officials said. The new guidance contradicts guidelines in the United States, where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that the authorized COVID-19 vaccines “are not interchangeable,” and that “the safety and efficacy of a mixed-product series have not been evaluated. Both doses of the series should be completed with the same product.” READ MORE

India vs Australia: David Warner "Highly Doubtful" Of Being Fully Fit For Third Test

Australian opener David Warner is still fighting to be match fit for the third Test against India in Sydney, but said Saturday it was "highly doubtful" he'd be 100 per cent if he did play. The explosive opener was named in the squad after he sat out the first two Tests with a groin injury and has been badly missed as Australia's top order struggled to build partnerships. "We've got a training session today and tomorrow so I can't give you any more indication of where I'm at," Warner told media. "Am I going to be 100 per cent? Highly doubtful." READ MORE

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt End Family Vacay on Happy Note, See Pics of Jungle Safari Here

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and others were in Ranthambore to usher in 2021. There was a growing buzz that Alia and Ranbir may get engaged in the national reserve, however, the rumoured were quashed by Ranbir's uncle and Kareena Kapoor Khan's father Randhir Kapoor. READ MORE