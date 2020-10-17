News18 Afternoon Digest: French Teacher Beheaded Over Prophet Mohammad Cartoons and Other Top Stories

French Teacher Beheaded for Showing Prophet Mohammed Cartoon in Class, President Calls it ‘Terrorist Attack’

A French teacher who had recently shown students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed was beheaded outside his school on Friday, in what President Emmanuel Macron called an "Islamist terrorist attack". The assailant, whose identity has not been established, was shot by police as they tried to arrest him and later died of his injuries, police said. The attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") as police confronted him, a cry often heard in jihadist attacks, a police source said. READ MORE

Two, Including Boy Who Jumped Off Third Floor, Dead After Fire Breaks Out at Kolkata Residential Building

A 12-year-old boy and an elderly woman were killed in a fire that broke out in a five-storey residential building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata on Friday night. All other residents of the building have been rescued and the fire is under control, State Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose said. "The boy had jumped off the third floor of the building out of panic. He was shifted to a hospital where he died. The body of the old woman was recovered from a bathroom of the building. Two other residents have also suffered injuries,” a senior police official said. READ MORE

Rapid Antigen Tests in Place as Sabarimala Temple Gates Open for Devotees After Covid-19 Lockdown

The famed Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala opened to devotees Saturday morning after remaining closed for over six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a few worshippers wearing masks and carrying COVID-19 negative certificate offering prayers. The temple, which opened for the monthly puja on Friday evening, will allow pilgrims to offer prayers till October 21. READ MORE

After Shoeb Aftab's NEET Feat, A Locality in Odisha's Rourkela Keen to Forget A Terror Taint

With local boy Shoeb Aftab topping the NEET with record perfect score of 720/720, Azad Mohalla in Odisha’s Rourkela is hoping to shed the "unfair" black mark left by the arrest of four alleged terror operatives back in 2016. “That was a very unfortunate incident and unfairly brought shame to the whole area. The four terror suspects were living at someone’s house here without the house owners knowing about their nefarious activities. But now, excellence as shown by our local boy Shoeb Aftab has erased that shame,” says Afroz Ahmed, an ex-councillor. READ MORE

Cristiano Ronaldo in Public Row with Italian Sports Minister on Whether He Broke Health Rules

Cristiano Ronaldo become involved in a public row with Italy’s sports minister as the pair indirectly accused each other of lying over whether the Portugal international had broken health rules after testing positive for COVID-19. Vincenzo Spadafora said on Thursday the Juventus forward might have infringed the rules by flying back to Italy from national team duty in Portugal after he tested positive for the virus earlier this week. But in a social media post on Friday, Ronaldo hit back and said he had done everything by the book. READ MORE

WATCH: Grandmother Dropping Toddler on Ground to Save a Glass of Drink has Twitter Divided

Avideo of a woman dropping her grandchild while saving a glass of beverage has gone viral on the internet. As reported by the Daily Mail, the video had originally been shared on Imgur with the caption, “And Grandmother of the year award goes to…” In the video, a kid can be seen reaching out for a glass of wine kept on a coffee table in front of him. The grandmother who can be seen holding the child, notices that the toddler has taken hold of the glass. In trying to get it without losing any of the contents, she impulsively removes her hand from the back of the baby, leading to the baby falling down on the floor. READ MORE